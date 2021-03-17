Dustin Kerns thinks his players will get it in time, whether that’s before Thursday’s game or after this ride is over.

His Appalachian State men’s basketball team (17-11) joined a rarefied space when it claimed the Sun Belt Conference championship last week. That led to his phone filling up with outreach from former App State coaches and players, sharing their excitement and pride about this 2021 team becoming just the third in program history to make the NCAA Tournament.

The Mountaineers coach brought up those messages as the team went through COVID-19 testing before it embarked to Indianapolis.

“Hey, tell your guys that you're basically one of 30, 35 guys that have played in the NCAA Tournament in that school’s history," a former player told Kerns.

“That kind of hit me," Kerns said, "because I didn’t really think about it.”

Before App State plays Norfolk State in the First Four on Thursday night, there's time to appreciate the first historic teams to achieve this feat. Twenty-one years ago, Buzz Peterson and company reached the NCAA's most famous championship event. And 21 years before that, Bobby Cremins and crew helped the Mountaineers cross the barrier for the first time.

Their stories are similar: Players with the right combination of skill, experience and timing made those teams high points in the program. They include the first pair of conference titles, but also stories of shrunken suit jackets and Wiffle ball in place of practice.

Those years house the triumphs for a program that seen its ups and downs but, when it has found its moments, has authored special seasons that are magnified to this day.

The right players

Buzz Peterson, 57, knows that on top of quality players, fate must be on a team’s side, too, to achieve something like this. He coached App State from 1996 to 2000, and returned for the 2009-10 season.

“You’ve got to have a lot of luck,” Peterson said. “You’ve got to have a talented team, but you’ve got to have a lot of luck on that weekend.”

That luck can be a group of players shining together at the right time or a roster meshing after a few years of the coach tinkering with its parts.

And sometimes luck is just what it is: pure and incredible.

Take, for instance, a scouting trip turned bad, then good, for Kevin Cantwell in those late 1970s. The longtime top assistant for Bobby Cremins, the man who replaced him at App State when the latter took the Georgia Tech job, went to scout a conference opponent earlier in their App State tenures. Wanting to see William & Mary, a Southern Conference opponent at the time, Cantwell drove to the coast to see them play UNC-Wilmington.

After his long drive, he pulled into a nearly empty parking lot. The game was actually at William & Mary instead. On his way out of Wilmington, he saw New Hanover High School, where a game was taking place inside the gym. Cantwell didn’t recruit that area, but he decided to swing in. And there he saw Walter Anderson for the first time.

No one was recruiting Anderson, a friend told Cantwell. So he made his way to a phone to give Cremins the rundown.

“Within a week, Bobby goes down there and he says, ‘Oh my God, Kevin,’” said Cantwell, now 72. “So we went all out, and we all got the kid. And this kid, after playing with us, could have played in the ACC, easy.”

Anderson went on to become an All-SoCon player in his career after joining the program in 1976, scoring more than 1,400 points at App State. He became part of a recruiting run that formed the foundation for the school’s first NCAA Tournament team, which went 23-6, in the 1978-79 season.

Before Anderson’s arrival, Cremins had gotten creative in recruiting to try and jumpstart his new team. Hired with little time before the 1975-76 season, and the 27-year-old Cremins needed to start building. Getting North Carolina players on short notice proved hard. So at one point, the Bronx native took a trip to New York City with a few scholarships to spare. That’s where he saw Mel Hubbard and Darryl Robinson, both coming to Boone for Cremins' debut season.

Robinson, as it turns out, was ready to get out of the big city. His father was from Wilmington, and his family made many trips down while he was growing up. Robinson, now 63, said his parents fell in love with Cremins. He’d become the SoCon Tournament MVP for the 1979 team, which won 11 straight games going into the NCAAs.

That group took their lumps, losing in the 1977 SoCon finals before they were finally able to take off two years later.

“We thought we were pretty good,” Robinson said. “But we just had fun.”

It was a similar culmination for the 2000 team, too, Peterson brought up. A combination of all-everything guard Tyson Patterson; a heady senior, Matt McMahon; a budding superstar, freshman Rufus Leach, off the bench. App State lost in back-to-back SoCon finals in 1998 and '99, but the concoction created magic in 2000 to earn their spot in history.

“With all the hard work, all the stuff you put in every day for that one day, to win that championship,” Peterson said. “… The emotions, it’s unbelievable.”

The right choices

Cremins, 73, remembers a funny story from the school’s first NCAA Tournament game.

When the 1979 team won the SoCon title that night in Roanoke, his fourth season of six, the players threw Cremins and his green suit into the shower. Superstitious, he wanted to wear that suit for the team’s first-round game against LSU. So he took it to the dry cleaners.

Hours before the Mountaineers’ tournament game, Cremins went to put on the suit. First the pants. They were fine. The jacket, however, was a problem.

“Then when I put on the coat, it came up to my elbows,” Cremins said. “The coat had shrunk. And I was in a panic.”

Cremins can’t remember whether he borrowed a jacket or whether a staffer ran out to buy him one. Cantwell guessed the latter, mainly because Cremins’ arms were too long to make anyone else’s coat work.

Turns out, that was a great lesson for appreciating the moment of the milestone: the journey, the triumphs, the flaws.

Take the 2000 team, for example. Those Mountaineers were rolling through the season. They’d beaten Clemson. They played in tight losses against Oklahoma State (an 87-75 loss, with a 28-point debut performance from Rufus Leach), Marquette (a 57-51 loss) and Pittsburgh (a 67-64 loss).

On their roll through conference play, they stumbled. A 78-69 loss at VMI – that was the Keydets lone conference win of the season, by the way – made Peterson worry the team was losing its intensity and edge. So what did he do to keep the energy up? He turned to kickball and Wiffle ball.

They would push the bleachers back in Varsity Gym and go at it. Peterson remembers Leach starring in those games, too – a good hitter and a pitcher whom batters couldn’t sneak a hit by. The coach thought it helped snap his players back into their mindset again. McMahon, then a senior guard and now the head coach at Murray State, mentioned that team leadership helped right the path.

“You’re two weeks left in the season,” said McMahon, now 42. “Coach Peterson and staff did a great job of getting us refocused. We won the regular-season title and went on to finally get over the hump.”

The bully in the way was College of Charleston, which the Mountaineers met again in the finals. In 2000, it’s the team App State had to fight through. Peterson said a key to the game ended up being a mess of a full-court defense. The Mountaineers used a 2-2-1 press earlier in the season, their “Gold” press to be exact. But they ran it against Marquette early in the non-conference and hadn’t touched it again.

Kerry Keating, one of Peterson’s assistants, suggested breaking it out again for the championship game the night before. They installed it quickly and turned around for an early tip in the title game the next day. In the second half, Peterson said, they found their chances to run it.

“We screwed it up so bad that they couldn’t figure it out, either,” Peterson said. “I mean, Tyson (Patterson) was running all over the place, going here and there and covering all the ground. … They were hustling like crazy.”

They kept running it, and the game turned into a 68-56 victory. And from that moment on, Peterson stressed for the players to enjoy it. When they learned their seed and opponent – a No. 14 seed against No. 3 Ohio State – he wanted his players to be excited about the grander of the event. He was too. Playing in Nashville, not too far away, former athletics director Roachel Laney asked Peterson if the team wanted to bus or fly. No hesitation, Peterson remembered, they were flying.

“I wanted to see the guys do it right,” said Peterson, now the assistant general manager for the Charlotte Hornets.

That team, which went 23-9, lost 87-61 to essentially the same Buckeyes team that went to the Final Four a year before.

The 1979 team fared a little better in their matchup. In the 40-team bracket, App State actually earned a bye as a sixth seed before playing LSU. The teams played at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, where this year’s Mountaineers will play their opening game. Cremins had former Indiana coach Bob Knight speak to the team. They lost to the Tigers, 71-57, and finished the season 23-6.

Cremins, who was 30 at the time, said that moment got to him and his team a little bit, too. As he’s gotten away from it, he’s been able to appreciate it more.

“Of course it wasn’t as big as it is now,” Cremins said. “It’s just one of those things that you don’t realize it. … In hindsight, it was really a special moment.”

More memories to be made

The traits that this year’s App State team share with the two historic ones are almost staggering to those watching from 1979 and 2000.

Bobby Cremins and Kevin Cantwell pointed at the fact that these Mountaineers use a short rotation, just as the 1979 team did. And the team’s best player is from New York.

Then, it was Darryl Robinson. In recent weeks for this team, it’s been Mike Almonacy. The point guard tore through the Sun Belt Conference tournament, scoring 32 points with six three-pointers in the championship game win against Georgia State. He played at Stony Brook and Southern New Hampshire before arriving in Boone as a grad transfer, the right piece at the right time for the right team.

Cantwell said the 1979 team held a dinner in Charlotte a few years ago. Nearly everyone off that team – players, staffers, student managers – came. Cantwell and Cremins don’t have their coaching careers without that team, he said, but that dedication to be with one another all those years later shows the team's bonds.

“This is why we won,” Cantwell said. “This team was a bunch of guys that got together, and are still friends. It blew me away.”

Almonacy’s performance made McMahon think back, too. The number that Almonacy wears is the same number Rufus Leach wore. A stud freshman, he didn’t get to live out the playing career and life he deserved. He died during the summer after the 2000 season in a boating accident. It’s why the memory of that team, for McMahon, will always be a bundle of pride, joy and sadness.

“That meant a lot seeing him wearing that No. 5 jersey and being the tournament MVP,” McMahon said. “I thought it was very fitting to see him lead Appalachian State back to the big dance.”

McMahon hopes these players celebrate this moment the rest of their lives, whether they win or lose on Thursday. He thinks about his time often, a ride he’s taken again with Murray State in 2018 and 2019.

Cremins is heading to Indiana to watch App State and Georgia Tech play. McMahon will watch from Kentucky. Peterson, Cantwell and Robinson will tune in around here, too.

Robinson is hopeful this team can do something the previous two didn’t: turn that berth into a victory.

“I’m just excited for App,” Robinson said. “I hate that they’re in the play-in game. But the positive is they got a chance to get an NCAA win.”

