Appalachian State outlasts Georgia State, loses starting QB Zac Thomas to injury

A recap of Appalachian State's 17-13 football victory over Georgia State.

Quick takeaway

An ugly win is still a win, but it was a struggle on offense. App State was held to its lowest yardage output of the season, 310, and still scrapped it together by the end.

The win also came with injury to App State quarterback Zac Thomas. Thomas was hit as he ran out of bounds during the fourth quarter. He was placed on a stretcher and taken off in an ambulance.

The deciding stretch

After Thomas’ injury, backup quarterback Jacob Huesman went in and piloted the deciding touchdown drive.

Huesman hit Cam Peoples for a 12-yard pass, then later in the drive connected with Thomas Hennigan, a Northwest Guilford graduate from Greensboro, on a third-down catch of 14 yards. Peoples then ran for plays of 12 and 10 yards, the final being a touchdown to give App State the late lead.

How they finished

App State showed life late in the third quarter to finally pull close.