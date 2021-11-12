Appalachian State plays host to South Alabama on Saturday

What they're saying

"We've always known what Steven Jones was capable of here. He's played behind some really good corners, and he's played sparingly throughout his time here. But this year was a chance for him to really step up and be a positive impact for our defense. I've seen him do it in practice. And just to watch him mature — if you'd have known Steven his freshman year to now, it's a totally different person. He's getting ready to graduate soon. Just very proud of him." — App State coach Shawn Clark, on the performance of Steven Jones this season.