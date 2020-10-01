Appalachian State postpones home football game against Louisiana because of COVID-19 cases

Appalachian State's COVID-19 dashboard shows 181 current cases involving students and four among employees. While the Thursday total is a decrease by two students and one employee from the previous day, Sept. 25 was the last day that App State's total number of current cases didn't exceed 100. The seven-day average for the university has been rising since Sept. 14.

The university's dashboard also provides information about clusters, defined as five or more cases, once a week.

Watauga County has reported 927 cases involving COVID-19, with 61 percent of them occurring among people ages 18-24.

The Louisiana-App State game is the 24th to be canceled or postponed this college football season.

"The health and safety of our student-athletes and university community remain our top priorities as we continue to navigate the unprecedented effects of the coronavirus pandemic," App State athletics director Doug Gillin said. "While we share in the disappointment of everyone who has worked hard to prepare for this football game, we have known that there will be challenges to maintaining the athletics calendar. We appreciate the continued support of Chancellor Everts for our student-athletes and athletics department, and we support the university's efforts to maintain a safe learning environment for students, faculty and staff."