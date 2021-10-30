Appalachian State routs La.-Monroe, 59-28

• "I think we have seven sacks total this year, and five of them are on me by holding the ball too long. Each week I've gotten better by getting the ball out of my hands quickly, knowing where I'm going with the ball, and getting it out before they even get a chance to get a hit on me. ... Didn't even look at the line; I knew they were going to protect me. The last few weeks, I've just settled in, owning the offense and being taken care of by the five guys up front and the tight ends and backs." – Brice on the offensive line blocking for him.