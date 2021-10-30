Appalachian State routs La.-Monroe, 59-28

A recap of Appalachian State's 59-28 football victory over La.-Monroe on Saturday.
Why the Mountaineers won
The Mountaineers, after their first drive ended on a fourth-down stop in La.-Monroe territory, scored touchdowns on their next five possessions, two set up by turnovers, to grab a 34-0 lead midway through the second quarter. The Mountaineers forced two fumbles and intercepted three passes, one of which was returned 14 yards for a touchdown by Steven Jones, while the offense totaled 521 yards.
What it means
With a sixth victory, the Mountaineers are eligible to play in a bowl game for a seventh straight season (the program is 6-0 in bowls). But they also remain in control of their destiny in the Sun Belt Conference's East Division as they try to return to the league championship game in what would a rematch against Louisiana.
Stars
La.-Monroe
QB Jiya Wright: 20 carries, 109 yards, TD.
Appalachian State
QB Chase Brice: 20 for 30, 256 yards, four TDs.
RB Nate Noel: 17 carries, 132 yards, TD.
RB Camerun Peoples: 17 carries, 82 yards, two TDs.
Notable
• Thomas Hennigan, a Northwest Guilford graduate from Greensboro, is the program's all-time leader in catches. Hennigan began the day tied for first with Andrew Peacock (208, 2010-13) and caught four balls for 29 yards against La.-Monroe.
• Chandler Staton's third-quarter field goal made him the program's all-time leader with 56. Staton entered the day tied with Bjorn Nittmo (55, 1985-88).
• Of App State's four remaining opponents, only South Alabama (2-3, 5-3) has a winning record.
• Brice's four touchdown passes are a career best, Peoples' two touchdowns give him 12 for the season, and Jones' INT return was the second of his career.
What they're saying
• "I told him in the locker room, gave him a hug, and said, 'I'm happy that I was able to give you the catch that put you over the top – and many more to come. I want to get him in the end zone. It's been a long time; it's been since ECU (season opener Sept. 2). ... Dude's just got phenomenal hands. He's a great player; he's a great leader." – Brice on Hennigan.
• "If you ask him, it's all about the team." – Appalachian State coach Shawn Clark on Hennigan.
• "Turnovers were the biggest part of the game, getting us a short field and ways to score the ball." – Brice.
• "I think we have seven sacks total this year, and five of them are on me by holding the ball too long. Each week I've gotten better by getting the ball out of my hands quickly, knowing where I'm going with the ball, and getting it out before they even get a chance to get a hit on me. ... Didn't even look at the line; I knew they were going to protect me. The last few weeks, I've just settled in, owning the offense and being taken care of by the five guys up front and the tight ends and backs." – Brice on the offensive line blocking for him.
• "I want to be as good as a blocker as I am a runner. I love blocking. I like using my body. I don't want Chase to get hit. That's my brother, that's the guy who's taking charge. I want to protect him just like the O-line protects me." – Peoples.
Records
La.-Monroe: 2-3 Sun Belt, 4-4 overall.
Appalachian State: 3-1, 6-2.
Up next
La.-Monroe: At Texas State, 3 p.m. Saturday.
Appalachian State: At Arkansas State, 2 p.m. Saturday (ESPN+).