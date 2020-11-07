Appalachian State steady against Texas State, notching a third straight conference win

Appalachian State's football team beat Texas State 38-17 on Saturday in San Marcos, Texas.

The Mountaineers are 5-1, with a 3-0 record in the Sun Belt Conference.

Quick takeaway

The Mountaineers took a steady approach in the victory, settling into its run-heavy offense to control the game.

Appalachian quarterback Zac Thomas went 18-for-27 for 168 yards and three touchdowns, and the three-man combo of of Daetrich Harrington, Cam Peoples and Marcus Williams combined for 231 yards and another score.

The deciding moments

The Mountaineers had two pivotal interceptions.

In the first half, Brendan Harrington grabbed a Tyler Vitt pass and ran for a 49-yard touchdown return. That gave App State the lead it held the entire game.

And in the third quarter, with Texas State pushing toward the end zone, Mountaineers defensive back Shemar Jean-Charles intercepted a fourth-down pass at the App State 9-yard line to end a 12-play drive.

How they finished

A 9-yard touchdown catch from App State’s Jalen Virgil started the fourth quarter, ending a series that took 7:26.