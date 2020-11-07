Appalachian State steady against Texas State, notching a third straight conference win

Appalachian State's football team beat Texas State 38-17 on Saturday in San Marcos, Texas.
The Mountaineers are 5-1, with a 3-0 record in the Sun Belt Conference.
Quick takeaway
The Mountaineers took a steady approach in the victory, settling into its run-heavy offense to control the game.
Appalachian quarterback Zac Thomas went 18-for-27 for 168 yards and three touchdowns, and the three-man combo of of Daetrich Harrington, Cam Peoples and Marcus Williams combined for 231 yards and another score.
The deciding moments
The Mountaineers had two pivotal interceptions.
In the first half, Brendan Harrington grabbed a Tyler Vitt pass and ran for a 49-yard touchdown return. That gave App State the lead it held the entire game.
And in the third quarter, with Texas State pushing toward the end zone, Mountaineers defensive back Shemar Jean-Charles intercepted a fourth-down pass at the App State 9-yard line to end a 12-play drive.
How they finished
A 9-yard touchdown catch from App State’s Jalen Virgil started the fourth quarter, ending a series that took 7:26.
It was Virgil’s first game and touchdown catch since the team played Marshall on Sept. 19. The redshirt senior made a diving reception in the middle of the end zone with a Bobcats defender draped on him.
How they opened
App State had to cope with an initial shock from Texas State.
The Bobcats turned a 3rd-and-10 into a 75-yard touchdown pass from Vitt to Javen Banks, a pass that was thrown into two App State defenders.
The Mountaineers responded with two touchdowns – a touchdown catch by Miller Gibbs and Harrington’s defensive score – before Texas State added more points. App State ended up with a 24-10 halftime lead, capped by a 33-yard field goal by Chandler Staton.
Up next
App State returns to Boone for a game at 2:30 p.m. Saturday (ESPN+) against Georgia State (3-3), led by former Mountaineers player and assistant Shawn Elliott.
