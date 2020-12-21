Appalachian State takes inaugural Myrtle Beach Bowl, winning sixth straight bowl game

Appalachian State beat North Texas 56-28 in the Myrtle Beach Bowl in Conway, S.C. on Monday.

The takeaways

App State (9-3) extended its streak and perfect record with a sixth straight bowl victory.

The program shifted from FCS to FBS during the 2013 and 2014 seasons, becoming eligible for a bowl game for the first time in the 2015 season. The Mountaineers had won the 2015 and 2016 Camellia, the 2017 Dollar General and 2018 and 2019 New Orleans Bowl.

Mountaineers running back Camerun Peoples set a school and Football Bowl Subdivision bowl record with 319 rushing yards. The previous App State rushing record was 313 yards by Armanti Edwards against Richmond in 2007.

Peoples' five rushing touchdowns tied John Settle's single-game school record (Davidson, 1986).

The deciding stretch

Much like the season finale against Georgia Southern, App State took full control in a small amount of time.

Already in the lead during the second quarter, App State needed only 24 seconds to come up with two gutting scores. First, after a missed North Texas field goal, App State’s first play turned into a 70-yard touchdown by Marcus Williams Jr.