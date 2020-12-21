Appalachian State takes inaugural Myrtle Beach Bowl, winning sixth straight bowl game

Appalachian State beat North Texas 56-28 in the Myrtle Beach Bowl in Conway, S.C. on Monday.
The takeaways
App State (9-3) extended its streak and perfect record with a sixth straight bowl victory.
The program shifted from FCS to FBS during the 2013 and 2014 seasons, becoming eligible for a bowl game for the first time in the 2015 season. The Mountaineers had won the 2015 and 2016 Camellia, the 2017 Dollar General and 2018 and 2019 New Orleans Bowl.
Mountaineers running back Camerun Peoples set a school and Football Bowl Subdivision bowl record with 319 rushing yards. The previous App State rushing record was 313 yards by Armanti Edwards against Richmond in 2007.
Peoples' five rushing touchdowns tied John Settle's single-game school record (Davidson, 1986).
The deciding stretch
Much like the season finale against Georgia Southern, App State took full control in a small amount of time.
Already in the lead during the second quarter, App State needed only 24 seconds to come up with two gutting scores. First, after a missed North Texas field goal, App State’s first play turned into a 70-yard touchdown by Marcus Williams Jr.
North Texas responded with a touchdown if its own only for Appalachian to score again: a Peoples 64-yard touchdown.
The Mountaineers scored 14 points in 24 seconds and carried a 35-14 lead into halftime. They hit the Mean Green with their ground game throughout.
How they opened
App State didn’t struggle with the North Texas defense.
The Mountaineers scored their first touchdown on a 22-yard pass from Malik Williams to Henry Pearson. Williams has thrown three touchdown passes in bowl games; he had two in the 2018 New Orleans Bowl.
Pearson caught another in the second quarter, from quarterback Zac Thomas, which was one of three scoring plays for App State in the quarter.
Who starred
A rushing attacked that amassed 502 yards, spearheaded by Peoples.
The redshirt sophomore barreled through North Texas in tandem with Marcus Williams Jr., who had 101 yards on six carries.
What’s next
The offseason.
App State has won nine games in each of the last six seasons.
