Appalachian State to open Sun Belt schedule at Georgia State

What
Appalachian State at Georgia State
When
2 p.m. Saturday
Where
Center Parc Credit Union Stadium, Atlanta
How to watch
ESPN+
Records
Appalachian State: 0-0 Sun Belt Conference, 3-1 overall.
Georgia State: 0-0, 1-3.
What to watch for
1. Here’s a reminder of the difference Corey Sutton makes, especially against Georgia State.
In 2019, Sutton helped App State fight off an early deficit and grabbed three touchdowns in a 56-27 win. In 2020, App State won late with Sutton opted out, securing a 17-13 win on a Cam Peoples’ touchdown run with less than five minutes remaining.
2. Georgia State nearly had an upset over a top-25 opponent, Auburn, last week. How’d they do it? With long drives and explosive plays. The Panthers traded touchdowns for Tigers field goals in the second quarter. Their first touchdown drive in that frame went 15 plays and 75 yards. The second featured three plays of 15 yards or more, and the third ended in a 50-yard scoring run.
3. App State has spent the season rotating Peoples and Nate Noel as the first-team running back. The results show that it’s clearly working in both players’ favor.
Peoples has run for eight touchdowns. He entered the season with one game of multiple rushing touchdowns (the five-TD explosion in the 2020 Myrtle Beach Bowl). He’s registered at least two scores in three of App State’s four games so far. Noel, meanwhile, leads the Sun Belt in rushing yards per game with an average of 109.3. Noel was the Sun Belt offensive player of the week after a 187-yard performance in a 31-30 win against Marshall.
What they're saying
"We’re in a good spot right now to start conference play. And we have a lot of tough games earlier, and it’ll be no different this week with Shawn (Elliott)’s team down at Georgia State. They’re 1-3, but they’ve played one of the toughest non-conference schedules in the country." – Shawn Clark, App State head coach.
