Appalachian State to open Sun Belt schedule at Georgia State

Peoples has run for eight touchdowns. He entered the season with one game of multiple rushing touchdowns (the five-TD explosion in the 2020 Myrtle Beach Bowl). He’s registered at least two scores in three of App State’s four games so far. Noel, meanwhile, leads the Sun Belt in rushing yards per game with an average of 109.3. Noel was the Sun Belt offensive player of the week after a 187-yard performance in a 31-30 win against Marshall.