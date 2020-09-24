Appalachian State volleyball opener postponed because of case of COVID-19

Appalachian State’s volleyball team has postponed its series against Georgia Southern this weekend because of an active case of COVID-19 and the resulting contact tracing.

AppHealthCare has identified the case, the App State athletics department announced. The student is recovering in isolation, the release said, and other members of the team are in quarantine. That left App State without enough players to compete.

This weekend was set to be App State’s season opener, with a doubleheader Friday and a third match Saturday in Statesboro, Ga.

The school is working with Georgia Southern and the Sun Belt Conference to reschedule the game.

This is the athletics department's third COVID-19 interference in a little more than a month.

Football practice was halted Aug. 18 for three days after the school announced a cluster associated with the football program. The group of 11 people dwindled to less than half that size in two days’ time.

Then on Sept. 1, a cluster of 10 people were connected to the wrestling program.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.