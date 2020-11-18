Appalachian State vs. No. 15 Coastal Carolina would be a big one regardless for the Ellenbergers

At one point, Mark said he had a conversation with former App State coach Scott Satterfield about his younger son. The Mountaineers coach said that App State was looking at Luke but as a defensive back.

Mark said he brought that up to Luke before they went to a Coastal Carolina camp. When Luke got there, he asked to workout as a defensive back.

“The scholarship offer came shortly thereafter,” Mark said.

Coastal Carolina doesn’t allow freshmen to speak with journalists, but Mark said that Luke immediately knew he wanted to go there. The warm weather appealed to him also, the father said, unlike his brother, who likes the cold winters of Boone.

Luke redshirted last season and dealt with a shoulder injury before the start of this season and hasn't appeared in a game.

Tanner, on the other hand, faced a much more difficult change. After spending his high school career as a quarterback at Brevard, he was given a shot to walk on as a linebacker by former defensive coordinator Nate Woody.

He jumped on it, being his best chance to play, but had no idea what he was getting into. He realized that immediately during his first camp.