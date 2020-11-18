Appalachian State vs. No. 15 Coastal Carolina would be a big one regardless for the Ellenbergers

This is a big week for the Ellenbergers.
A football matchup between Appalachian State and No. 15 Coastal Carolina is merely a sideshow for the Brevard-area family.
A pair of brothers will be dressed out together for the first time in their college careers when the Mountaineers’ Tanner Ellenberger and the Chanticleers’ Luke Ellenberger hit the teal field.
“It’s pretty cool that I’ll be able to travel down there,” said Tanner, a junior linebacker. “Actually, it’s going to be really cool and probably one of the most memorable sports games I’ve been a part of just because I’ll be playing against my brother."
Mark and Missy Ellenberger have done their best to be at every home game for the programs. There was a time last year when Missy went to Boone and Mark drove to Conway, but that’s the only instance where they had to split.
Mark said many family members will be making the trip down to watch his sons.
“It’s kind of nerve-wracking,” Mark said. “That’s what I keep telling my wife. And she’s like, ‘What are you nervous about?’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t know.’”
Both players had to make position tweaks to get where they are. Luke’s was a little bit easier. Playing both wide receiver and safety at Brevard High School, Mark said Luke went to camps working out as a wide receiver.
At one point, Mark said he had a conversation with former App State coach Scott Satterfield about his younger son. The Mountaineers coach said that App State was looking at Luke but as a defensive back.
Mark said he brought that up to Luke before they went to a Coastal Carolina camp. When Luke got there, he asked to workout as a defensive back.
“The scholarship offer came shortly thereafter,” Mark said.
Coastal Carolina doesn’t allow freshmen to speak with journalists, but Mark said that Luke immediately knew he wanted to go there. The warm weather appealed to him also, the father said, unlike his brother, who likes the cold winters of Boone.
Luke redshirted last season and dealt with a shoulder injury before the start of this season and hasn't appeared in a game.
Tanner, on the other hand, faced a much more difficult change. After spending his high school career as a quarterback at Brevard, he was given a shot to walk on as a linebacker by former defensive coordinator Nate Woody.
He jumped on it, being his best chance to play, but had no idea what he was getting into. He realized that immediately during his first camp.
“ I had no freaking clue what I was doing,” Tanner said. “I was going against guys like Colby Gossett and Beau Nunn, and I had been playing quarterback in high school trying to pass rush against them and getting put on my butt.
“I’m sure I looked like an idiot, but it was fun now looking back at it.”
Just as a reminder: App State listed Gossett as 6-6 and 320 and Nunn as 6-4 and 306. They formed the right side of the Mountaineers offensive line. Both got NFL shots after college, and Gossett is currently with the Cleveland Browns.
He said it took until last season to finally feel comfortable as a linebacker. Tanner notched his first career tackle against Campbell this season.
For Tanner, he said it’d be insane if his brother got on the field for the first time as a college athlete while he was there. He’s looking forward to a chance to crack into a matchup that’s coming with a little emotion and pride.
“I’m definitely really pumped up to go down there,” Tanner said. “It might be emotional when I get there. It might not. I don’t know. I know I’ll be pumped up on the sideline.”
