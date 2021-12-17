Appalachian State, Western Kentucky quarterbacks find their ways

"So the QB at Western, Bailey, he came from a smaller school but got a degree. And I feel like we did it the right way, in a way."

Brice’s numbers aren’t as eye-popping as Zappe’s. But that doesn’t diminish how strong of an option he has been for the Mountaineers. He has passed for 3,022 yards, one of only four quarterbacks to surpass 3,000, and 23 touchdowns. With 269 yards in the bowl game, he would set a single-season App State record.

And unlike Zappe, this isn’t a one-and-done scenario. App State coach Shawn Clark has already mentioned the expected return of Brice in 2022. The extra bowl practices have allowed for him to start getting work with the next wave of App State wide receivers. Thomas Hennigan, Malik Wiliiams, Corey Sutton and Jalen Virgil will move on, allowing players such as Christian Wells, Christan Horn, Dashaun Davis and Milan Tucker to step forward.

Sutton won’t play in the bowl game. He had surgery after the Sun Belt Conference championship game that brings his App State career to completion.

Brice turned the narrative around on himself this season. He’s appreciative of his offensive line and his skill players for the impact they’ve had on it.