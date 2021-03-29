Appalachian State's Baer Hunter, a West Forsyth grad, has one more challenge to take on

Baer Hunter spent the early part of his career filling holes.
When Appalachian State needed an extra tight end during the 2017 football season, the West Forsyth grad shifted off the defensive line to offense.
When the Mountaineers wanted to add depth on the O-line the next season, Hunter moved inward. He ended up establishing himself as a three-year starter at right guard, becoming an All-Sun Belt first-teamer at that in the 2020 season.
Back for the extra year of eligibility given by the NCAA, Hunter has made one more move. This time, it’s to the left one spot. He’ll be tasked with snapping duties, as well trying to take over for four-year starter Noah Hannon at center.
“We've got a lot of work to do, and everybody in here knows it,’ Hunter said. “I've got a lot of work to do myself, and I try to come here every day with a lot of energy so that I can learn that center position and get better every single day because I mean, I’ve got a lot to learn.
“I feel like I’m playing well right now, but I want to be great.”
Outside of his own career experiences, Hunter has a few road maps he can look at of Mountaineers to shift around the line. Most notably, when Parker Collins shifted from left guard to center. And he can also lean on the experience of Hannon when needed.
Hunter said it’s not too much information for him to process, but he’s had moments early on where he realized the different view of the game his former teammate saw. At right guard, he reacted to Hannon’s calls as the center made pre-snap reads. Now’s he the player processing that.
Hunter joked that Hannon made the position look hard, a sentence he couldn’t even finish before he burst out laughing. He’s gotten quality advice from Hannon as he takes on this new task.
“Don’t take the highs with the highs and the lows with the lows,” Hunter said. “Don’t get too down on yourself if something bad happens. Don’t get too high on yourself if you have a really good play. Just try to stay level-headed.
“Because at center you’ve got a lot of things to worry about and just a small mistake, you start thinking to that small mistake and you might make an even bigger mistake the next play. Noah’s done a great job of calling me and checking on me.”
As he goes into this new position, he’ll be welcoming a new quarterback, too. Someone must step into the hole vacated by Zac Thomas, who took snaps from Hannon during the last three years.
Trying to address that vacancy, the Mountaineers pulled in grad transfer quarterback Chase Brice, formerly of Clemson and, most recently, Duke.
It’s all part of a challenge that kept him in Boone for one more season, trying to become the latest four-year starter to come from the Mountaineers O-line.
“I love App State football man,” Hunter said. “I’m just happy I've got another opportunity to come back and play. I've got a lot more things that I feel like I’m capable of doing here, and I don’t want to go out the way we went out last year. “
