Appalachian State's Baer Hunter, a West Forsyth grad, has one more challenge to take on

Baer Hunter spent the early part of his career filling holes.

When Appalachian State needed an extra tight end during the 2017 football season, the West Forsyth grad shifted off the defensive line to offense.

When the Mountaineers wanted to add depth on the O-line the next season, Hunter moved inward. He ended up establishing himself as a three-year starter at right guard, becoming an All-Sun Belt first-teamer at that in the 2020 season.

Back for the extra year of eligibility given by the NCAA, Hunter has made one more move. This time, it’s to the left one spot. He’ll be tasked with snapping duties, as well trying to take over for four-year starter Noah Hannon at center.

“We've got a lot of work to do, and everybody in here knows it,’ Hunter said. “I've got a lot of work to do myself, and I try to come here every day with a lot of energy so that I can learn that center position and get better every single day because I mean, I’ve got a lot to learn.

“I feel like I’m playing well right now, but I want to be great.”