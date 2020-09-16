Appalachian State's Cam Peoples on two years of anticipation and a good start

Appalachian State's Cam Peoples doesn’t want to make obscurity normal.

He dealt with that enough as a high school football player, and he’s not going to let it creep into a college career that’s just starting to launch.

So consider Saturday against Charlotte a first step forward on a healthy leg for Peoples, who missed last year due to an ACL year in the season opener. Just getting into the uniform and shoulder pads would’ve been enough, but 102 rushing yards and a touchdown didn’t hurt, either.

“The moment I stepped out there, it was just like, ‘Dang, he snaps this ball and it’s on. I’m back,” Peoples said Monday.

Coaches beamed about his talent the moment Peoples arrived on campus. But that excitement turned into two years of waiting for the redshirt sophomore.

As a true freshman on the 2018 team, he appeared in only three games to preserve his redshirt. Then 2019 was lost during a chase-down tackle from an East Tennessee State tackle.

Scott Satterfield, former of App State but now at Louisville, mentioned his excitement regarding Peoples during the football team’s media day in 2018. That excitement has bubbled under the surface for the running back.

“I took it as don’t let it get to you because no matter what anybody else is saying out here, I still have a lot to prove,” Peoples said. “I still haven’t got out here and showed them what I actually can do.

“So I took it as a challenge to meet the expectations and then beat the expectations. It gave me something to play for, it gave me a reason to go harder than I could go.”