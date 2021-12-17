Appalachian State's Camerun Peoples has plenty of reasons to return for senior year

Cam Peoples realizes the graphic he shared on social media probably scared people at first.
Last Thursday, he posted a long message that said he’d be returning to App State for his senior season of football. Peoples, the Mountaineers' bruising running back, has dealt with injuries but been impactful on the field. This season, he missed two games with an ankle injury and still registered 14 rushing touchdowns. He’s 175 yards away from 1,000 and can do that when the Mountaineers play Western Kentucky in the Boca Raton Bowl on Saturday.
Peoples said he thought about plans for next year and what felt like the right move. He mentioned the NFL, and also about the thought of a transfer, but ultimately, he kept coming back to the feeling that he didn’t want to leave his future up to chance.
“Losing the conference championship game, not going out on a high note, that’s just not the way to go," Peoples said. "I wanted to come back and take over the senior role. It's nice to have all that, like, walking the field with my mom. Coming back, and being a captain and stuff like that, stuff I’ve always kind of dreamed about.
“And so what better place to do it and the place that gave me a chance in the first place?”
Peoples, along with Brice, will be welcomed returnees for a unit that will get much less experienced next season at the skill positions. Peoples and Nate Noel have combined to be a lethal combo – Noel has 1,078 yards – and will be leaned on next season even more.
The Alabama native was a prized recruit for former App State coach Scott Satterfield, appearing in four games as a true freshman in 2018 to preserve his redshirt. His 2019 season was derailed by an ACL tear in the season opener. So in truth, this has been only his second full season of competition. He's scored 28 touchdowns in 27 App State games.
The experience of being one of the leaders for the Mountaineers has Peoples excited for both his future and the future of the program when 2022 starts.
“I got a pretty good relationship with the young guys on his team, and the new guys that are coming next year,” Peoples said. “And I want to be able to show them the ropes and help them develop character. Show them what the culture is like here. Being a leader is always a good thing.”
