Appalachian State's football game against Georgia Southern postponed

Appalachian State's football game at Georgia Southern on Oct. 14 has been moved to Dec. 12 because of ongoing novel coronavirus issues in the Mountaineers' program.

The Mountaineers have not played since Sept. 26 and have not practiced since the days before that game. Their game originally scheduled for tonight against Louisiana also was postponed until Dec. 4 or 5.

In its last game against Campbell, App State had three active COVID-19 cases. One of those cases led to 18 players and four staffers (three from the coaching staff) missing the 52-21 win in Boone. Last week, the program announced 19 new cases that brought the program to a halt.

Appalachian State is reporting 214 active COVID-19 cases involving students, down six from Tuesday, and 11 among employees. The university's seven-day average has been rising steadily since Sept. 14, and the total number of active cases hasn't been below 100 per day since Sept. 26.

The athletics program has three of the 14 active clusters on campus, with the football, volleyball and wrestling teams affected.