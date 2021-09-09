Appalachian State's football roster benefit from Florida presence, establishing a pipeline from one of the state's powers

BOONE — At this point, there’s no doubting the recruiting importance of Florida for the Appalachian State football program.

Its roster, 118 members, features 20 players from the Sunshine State. The trip to No. 22 Miami for a 7 p.m. Saturday kickoff (ESPNU) is not only a chance at victory, but also a quick way to swing through and recruit future Mountaineers.

Even more telling, though, is where App State is getting the players. The two sidelines on Saturday will have nearly identical representation from one of the state’s public school powers. Four former Miami Northwestern High School players will be on The U’s side. But three — two of which are defensive end Demetrius Taylor and running back Nate Noel — are dressing for App State.

“It says that we’ve got kids that can play football,” said Miami Northwestern coach Max Edwards. “It says that we’ve got kids that want to be student-athletes first and pursue that while they play this great game of football.

“And we’ve got kids that have good character.”