Appalachian State's Kaiden Smith, Thomas Hennigan on being football super seniors and more

On thoughts of transferring

Smith: For sure. Any athlete, it’s crossed their mind for sure. The thing that saved me was just the friendships and the bonds I built with the people that were here. I got so close to my roommates and my teammates that I couldn’t see myself anywhere else, no matter how the circumstances were. As far as playing time goes, I saw the process of how a lot of people had to wait their turn. When I got here, people who started had to do the same thing. We just had such a talented DB group as a whole, a lot of people had to wait their turn. People who are in the NFL right now had to wait their turn. So I just had that in my mind. … My freshman year was definitely tough and that was definitely a thing that went through my mind. I was hurt. I was wearing No. 36 — I didn’t like my number — bunch of little stuff just adds up. It was definitely hard, it was definitely a rough year for me, but I’m more than thankful that I stayed with the process and had my friends and roommates and teammates around me who were just constantly making things better, whether they knew that or not.