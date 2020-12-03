Appalachian State's Noah Hannon, Thomas Hennigan reflect on their careers and the decisions ahead for seniors

And Hannon, from Greer, S.C., has been a stalwart on an offensive line that is ranked in the top 25 nationally for rushing yards per game and sacks allowed. Hannon was quick to point out this week that the upcoming decision is much more complex than just continuing to play or not.

“You’ve got to think about your life, the lifestyle you want to lead, where your opportunities stand currently,” Hannon said. “ … At the end of the day, I’m somebody that likes to do things for other people, and the hardest thing for me is choosing something for myself.

“And so when I started thinking about this decision, whether I stay or go, I thought about everybody else. You know, 'What is this person going to think? What is that person going to think? How’s it going to affect them?' And I never thought about how it’s going to affect me personally. And so I’ve tried to flip my mindset to ‘Noah, this is your life, this is a decision that’s going to directly impact what you do in the next five, 10 years, whatever and the trajectory of how that looks.’”

Both Hannon and Hennigan said they’ve yet to make final decisions. Hannon said he knows where he stands but that nothing is done until the final snap. Hennigan told people throughout the season that it will come down to how it feels in the end.