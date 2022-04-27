Area college players hoping for a chance to get to the NFL

Soon after his workouts ended at Wake Forest’s NFL Pro Day last month, Zach Tom conducted interviews with journalists while holding a football.

If Tom makes it to the NFL, it’s likely as a center even though he played just about everywhere on the offensive line during his stellar career for the Demon Deacons.

“It doesn’t matter to me what position I play,” Tom said.

The NFL draft hopefuls at other area colleges likely would echo Tom, just hoping for a chance to get to the NFL.

Tom, who is 6 feet 5 and just more than 300 pounds, also showed off his talents at the NFL Combine and could go as high as the third round thanks to his speed, knowledge of the game and versatility.

The NFL Draft, which will start Thursday night, will include seven rounds and end Saturday. There are seven rounds in the draft with 262 players who will get picked over the three days.

A few prospects from Triad colleges and Appalachian State who could get drafted or might sign as undrafted rookie free agents.

Zach Tom

School: Wake Forest

Position: Offensive lineman

Highlights: 2021 All-American by Phil Steele, The Athletic and the Football Writers Association of America; 2021 Jim Tatum Award Winner; 2021 First Team All-ACC. He played 48 games for the Deacons making 36 starts over the last three seasons. He played in 3,107 snaps and gave up just two sacks.

Mock information: Is ranked the 87th best player in CBSsports.com rankings of this year’s prospects. Ryan Wilson of CBSsports.com projects Tom going in the fourth round to the Buffalo Bills.

Jaquarii Roberson

School: Wake Forest

Position: Wide receiver

Highlights: Played in the 2022 East-West Shrine Game; 2021 second team All-ACC; Was a slot receiver who caught 146 passes in his career with 17 touchdowns. His 1,078 receiving yards last season tied for third in school history.

Mock information: Roberson is ranked 260th at CBSsports.com for best prospects and Ryan Wilson of CBSsports.com predicts Roberson going to the Los Angeles Chargers in the seventh round.

Ja’Sir Taylor

School: Wake Forest

Position: Defensive back

Highlights: Holds the school record for most career games with 62 in five seasons; 2021 All-ACC honorable mention; He started in his last 23 games and had 185 career tackles with six interceptions; He was first player in school history to return a kickoff and an interception for touchdowns in the same game.

Mock information: CBSsports.com ranked Taylor 285th among this year’s prospects.

Luke Masterson

School: Wake Forest

Position: Defensive back

Highlights: Moved to linebacker for his final season after bulking up in the weight room; He was 2021 All-ACC Honorable Mention and 2022 Hula Bowl defensive MVP; He played 52 career games at linebacker, safety and rover and had 250 career tackles.

Mock information: NFLdraftbuzz.com had him listed as the 92nd best defensive back among the prospects for this year’s draft.

Nick Sciba

School: Wake Forest

Position: Kicker

Highlights: The NCAA record holder with 34 consecutive made field goals and is the NCAA leader in accuracy all-time at 89.9%; His 433 points are a school record and he ranks third in ACC history; 2021 Lou Groza Award Semifinalist and 2021 All-ACC first team.

Mock information: Profootballnetwork.com lists Sciba as the second-ranked prospect among kickers for this year’s draft.

D’Marco Jackson

School: Appalachian State

Position: Linebacker

Highlights: Sun Belt Defensive player of the year in 2021 and participated in the NFL Combine; He had six tackles in the Reese’s Senior Bowl and was first-team All-Sun Belt the last two seasons; He was in on 296 tackles in his 53 career games and also had 11.5 sacks and three interceptions.

Mock information: CBSsports.com projects Jackson going in the sixth round to the New York Giants.

Demetrius Taylor

School: Appalachian State

Position: Defensive line

Highlights: First-team All-Sun Belt the last three seasons; He is fourth all-time in school history for sacks with 26.5; Played in 65 career games with 39 starts and had 136 career tackles with five forced fumbles and three blocked kicks.

Mock information: NFLDraftbuzz.com lists Taylor as the 72nd-best prospect among defensive linemen heading into Thursday’s draft.

Corey Sutton

School: Appalachian State

Position: Wide receiver

Highlights: Played in 35 career games and had 24 touchdown catches with 146 catches overall; He was All-Sun Belt for three seasons and his 2,278 yards in receiving is sixth best in school history.

Mock information: NFLdraftbuzz.com lists him as 111th prospect at his position but his size (6-foot-3) and speed could be good enough to get drafted.

Jah-Maine Martin

School: N.C. A&T

Position: Running back

Highlights: After a very good 2019 season he had just 522 yards on 134 carries last season with four rushing touchdowns; In 2019 in 12 games he rushed for 1,446 yards on 187 carries with 23 touchdowns as he averaged 7.7 yards per carry. He also had seven 100-yard rushing games in 2019.

Mock information: NFLdraftbuzz.com lists Martin has 41st ranked running back among prospects for this year’s draft.

Korey Banks

School: N.C. A&T

Position: Wide receiver/kick returner

Highlights: He had 25 catches for 291 yards and six touchdowns this past season. He also combined for 13 kickoff and punt re-turns for more than 200 yards; In 2019 after transferring from South Carolina had 34 catches for 470 yards and four touch-downs as the Aggies won the MEAC title.

Mock information: Competed in the NFL/HBCU Legacy Bowl after the season was over.

Ron Hunt

School: N.C. A&T

Position: Wide receiver

Highlights: The Southern Guilford graduate had 21 catches for 362 yards and two touchdowns this past season; He bounced back from injuries in the 2019 season to be one of the top targets this past season. At 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds he played in 33 games in his career for the Aggies.

Mock information: He also competed in the NFL/HBCU Legacy Bowl.

Josh Flowers

School: Winston-Salem State

Position: Defensive back

Highlights: Was in on 30 tackles with one interception as he moved from safety to cornerback for the 2021 season; He also had four pass breakups in eight games; In 2019 after he transferred from Long Island Post he made second-team All-CIAA with 32 tackles and four interceptions; For his career in college he had 130 tackles, 12 interceptions and forced two fumbles.

Mock information: He played in the HBCU Legacy Bowl in February at Tulane University.

