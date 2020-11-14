As App State's Zac Thomas leaves with an injury, Jacob Huesman steps in to clinch a victory

While Thomas was tended to, Huesman had a drive to finish. He got no warm-up throws but didn’t let it phase him.

“You can’t tell yourself like, 'Oh I’m’ not even warm, hopefully they don’t call a pass,’” Huesman said. “It’s got to be one of those things where some self-belief, some confidence to yourself, that regardless of what's called, you're going to get it done.”

First, Huesman threw a 12-yard pass to Cam Peoples. Four plays later, he threw a 14-yard strike to Thomas Hennigan for a first down that kept the series alive. That play set up a 12-yard run by Peoples, followed by a 10-yard score by the redshirt sophomore.

Peoples said Huesman commanded the huddle immediately, and he felt like it set the team on the right course.

“He always has good energy, and he’s a very hard worker,” Peoples said. “So it’s easy to step behind some guys that you see working very hard like that. And it’s easy to get behind the type of guy and keep the energy that he brings to the huddle. It definitely helped spark the offense a little more, especially with Zac going down.”