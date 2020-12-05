As Louisiana celebrated in Boone, App State comes to terms with what's held it back

“You take it as a learning lesson, especially for a lot of the younger guys,” defensive back Shemar Jean-Charles said when asked about processing those losses. “You understand that being on top, it’s hard, man. I mean, it’s not easy. A lot of people think that because you have the name, you’re going to be given stuff.

“No, you’ve got to earn it, every game, every play. Just letting it be a learning lesson to those guys and understanding that the feeling that you’re feeling right now after a loss, you take that and you learn from it so you don’t have to feel it again in the future.”

The prevalent issues returned. While Louisiana charged ahead for two touchdowns in the third quarter, App State mustered 2 total yards. Those yards came at the start of a drive that spilled over into the fourth quarter, a 14-play series that spanned 80 yards and finally put the Mountaineers on the board again.

The passing game struggled, amplified on a cold and rainy night in Boone. Zac Thomas had 98 yards and two interceptions — one that came from stellar play from Louisiana’s Chauncey Manac in the second quarter and the other from a ball thrown at a contested receiver in the third quarter.