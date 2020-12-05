As Louisiana celebrated in Boone, App State comes to terms with what's held them back

BOONE — As the potential game-tying kick sailed wide, Louisiana erupted.
The Ragin’ Cajuns spilled onto the football field in Kidd Brewer Stadium to celebrate in the early Saturday hours. It was slightly pre-emptive — there was still one second left on the game clock — but ultimately inevitable. It started up again once the buzzer finally rang. Louisiana has finally beaten Appalachian State.
The fourth quarter merged equal parts of suspense and weirdness. The Mountaineers scored with roughly eight minutes remaining to pull within a touchdown. Louisiana registered two safeties — one by mistake and one intentional — to keep handing Appalachian ways to hang around and inch closer. Two potentially game-winning fade routes in the end zone came up fruitless before a Mountaineers kick flew too far left.
The 24-21 loss for App State (7-3) wasn’t a be-all, end-all moment for a program that had won four straight conference titles and had beaten Louisiana in the last eight meetings. The Mountaineers’ losses have come to three top-25 opponents with combined records of 24-1.
But it was the most recent reminder of what’s separated the Group of Five program from the six others (including independent BYU) currently in the College Football Playoff top-25 rankings, including the Sun Belt Conference's No. 18 Coastal Carolina and the 25th-ranked Ragin' Cajuns.
“You take it as a learning lesson, especially for a lot of the younger guys,” defensive back Shemar Jean-Charles said when asked about processing those losses. “You understand that being on top, it’s hard, man. I mean, it’s not easy. A lot of people think that because you have the name, you’re going to be given stuff.
“No, you’ve got to earn it, every game, every play. Just letting it be a learning lesson to those guys and understanding that the feeling that you’re feeling right now after a loss, you take that and you learn from it so you don’t have to feel it again in the future.”
The prevalent issues returned. While Louisiana charged ahead for two touchdowns in the third quarter, App State mustered 2 total yards. Those yards came at the start of a drive that spilled over into the fourth quarter, a 14-play series that spanned 80 yards and finally put the Mountaineers on the board again.
The passing game struggled, amplified on a cold and rainy night in Boone. Zac Thomas had 98 yards and two interceptions — one that came from stellar play from Louisiana’s Chauncey Manac in the second quarter and the other from a ball thrown at a contested receiver in the third quarter.
Those were two of App State’s three total turnovers, combined with a fumble by Cam Peoples, who was hit hard and momentarily left the field.
App State coach Shawn Clark said it bluntly after the game: That’s too many turnovers to beat quality programs.
”It’s frustrating. It’s not only frustrating for me but it’s frustrating for our players that are making those mistakes,” Clark said. “It’s something that we handle in practice. We do turnover circuits, and it’s still happening. We have to stop the bleeding. Again that was one of the keys to victory. And we had three.”
Jean-Charles hit the same notes during his postgame interview: “When you play good teams with a lot of talent, you’ve got to limit your mistakes, all three phases of the ball. … I feel like that’s been prevalent with us. In a lot of these big games we’ve been playing, we’ve made too many mistakes.”
The 2020 football season has been relentless for every college football program. App State’s seen a bit of it all.
• Two Power Five matchups in non-conference play wiped out by the decisions of other conferences.
• Its first loss to Marshall on national television where negative traits first appeared.
• A month-long shutdown because of a COVID-19 outbreak.
• Lingering injuries for key offensive pieces such as wide receivers Thomas Hennigan and Jalen Virgil, running back Daetrich Harrington, tight ends Henry Pearson, among others.
A gut-punch loss to Coastal Carolina was followed by a strong showing against Troy before another gut punch on Friday night and early Saturday morning. Add in that it was senior night for a class that’s been used to nothing but conferences championships and winning at home.
Fifth-year seniors saw only the fourth loss in Boone of their careers on Friday night. Fourth-year seniors and juniors saw only their third.
Expectations are sometimes not met. Streaks are destined to end. And occasionally, folks at the top are knocked down occasionally. With a matchup at Georgia Southern, which has beaten App State in each of the last two seasons, serving as the regular-season finale and a bowl invite pending, Virgil pointed out that the Mountaineers still have plenty to play for.
“All of us wanted to win that game more than anything,” Virgil said. “But all we can do is just reflect on it and just move on to next week and try to finish out the season strong. We still want to make sure we get some revenge on Southern, and then obviously keep our undefeated bowl game streak going.”
