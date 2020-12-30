Chase Brice, former ACC quarterback, on App State: 'That's the kind of people I want to be around'

Chase Brice had about 30 minutes left to wait for a Tuesday morning tee time around his home near Athens, Ga.
The former Clemson quarterback turned Duke quarterback turned Appalachian State quarterback detailed his second transfer in as many years, a process that ultimately declared Boone the destination of his football career.
Brice said that he received interest from a handful of schools and that he didn’t think it would take him long for one to separate itself. He picked App State, announcing his decision Dec. 23, in part due to the inklings he had about the program from the outside, as well as the type of players who wanted to stay in it.
“Before I had committed, there were talks that they had a good idea of who might be coming back,” Brice said. “And when you see fourth-year seniors or fifth-year guys decide to come back, that told me all I needed to know about what they’re about and the program.
“It lit a fire under me because that’s the kind of people I want to be around.”
Brice will get the opportunity to work with an offense that welcomes back wide receivers Thomas Hennigan and Jalen Virgil, as well as right guard Baer Hunter, thanks to extra eligibility provided by the NCAA. It also brings in wide receivers Corey Sutton, who opted out this season, and Jacoby Pinckney, who will be eligible in 2021 after sitting out 2020 because of NCAA transfer rules.
The offense will feature three offensive linemen who finished the year starting — Hunter, Cooper Hodges at right tackle and Anderson Hardy at left tackle — and return what became a stout late-season combo at running back with Cam Peoples and Nate Noel.
Brice likes the way he can fit into App State’s offense because it shares similarities to one he was comfortable with in the past.
“This will be my third offense learning so that part is hard, knowing you’re going to be running another system. However, the last system I was in was a lot different than what Clemson ran, and the Clemson system has a lot of similarities the App system has.
“... It allows the receivers to kind of be free to work their release or their route. The quarterback being free as in the decision-making, it might be simpler on reading the defenses on where you can go with the ball. You can get through it fast. Obviously this will be my first spring learning it but I think I’ll pick it up pretty good.”
Brice has experienced the different levels of success in college football. As a backup in Clemson for 2018 and 2019, he was part of a national-title winning program and backed a future NFL first-round pick, Trevor Lawrence. He then transferred to Duke to be a starter in the ACC during one of the weirdest offseasons anyone could’ve imagined, but a 2-9 season came with challenges.
Trying to go in and start for the Blue Devils was difficult, he said, given the lack of spring practices, summer workouts and team building. Then when practices were finally allowed again, Duke had to try to sync everything. It led to difficulty for the program and Brice. He threw 15 interceptions for a team that led the nation in turnovers (39 total) to go along with 2,170 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Brice said it was troubling enough to prep for a season surrounded by uncertainty that it would even happen. But he also mentioned the adversity 2020 provided would make him better going forward.
“I didn’t feel like I got to be myself at Duke,” Brice said. “I’m a free-lancing type of player and I like to have fun. And I felt maybe I was robotic at times. That’s just not what I like and I’m about.
“Some good things during the year was obviously I never quit. And that was something I pride myself on.”
Brice said he’s gotten a ton of outreach from Mountaineers teammates. He’s looking forward to joining a program that has won six straight bowl games and at least a share of the Sun Belt Conference title in four of the last five seasons — including back-to-back conference title game victories in 2018 and 2019.
“The coaching staff knows what I can do, and that’s a big reason why they reached out to me,” Brice said. “And that they know I fit this system a lot better and they’re going to go to my strengths.
“… I don’t want to try to prove anything to anybody. I just want to keep proving myself right and knowing that I got this opportunity at App for a reason, and I’m going to go all in with it. That’s what I’m excited about.”
336-727-7165