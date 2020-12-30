Chase Brice, former ACC quarterback, on App State: 'That's the kind of people I want to be around'

Trying to go in and start for the Blue Devils was difficult, he said, given the lack of spring practices, summer workouts and team building. Then when practices were finally allowed again, Duke had to try to sync everything. It led to difficulty for the program and Brice. He threw 15 interceptions for a team that led the nation in turnovers (39 total) to go along with 2,170 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Brice said it was troubling enough to prep for a season surrounded by uncertainty that it would even happen. But he also mentioned the adversity 2020 provided would make him better going forward.

“I didn’t feel like I got to be myself at Duke,” Brice said. “I’m a free-lancing type of player and I like to have fun. And I felt maybe I was robotic at times. That’s just not what I like and I’m about.

“Some good things during the year was obviously I never quit. And that was something I pride myself on.”

Brice said he’s gotten a ton of outreach from Mountaineers teammates. He’s looking forward to joining a program that has won six straight bowl games and at least a share of the Sun Belt Conference title in four of the last five seasons — including back-to-back conference title game victories in 2018 and 2019.