Coastal Carolina looks for more history vs. Appalachian State

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's been a history-making period for Coastal Carolina athletics. The 15th-ranked Chanticleers football team hopes to add to the major accomplishments against Appalachian State on Saturday.
The men's soccer team just won its fourth Sun Belt Conference tournament title, the volleyball team is undefeated and headed to its postseason, and, oh yeah, former Chanticleers golfer Dustin Johnson just collected his first green jacket by winning the Masters.
“It makes you proud to be affiliated with Coastal Carolina,” offensive lineman Trey Carter said.
Carter's team is doing its part to make Coastal proud with a 7-0 record, its national ranking (highest of any Sun Belt team in poll history) and its pursuit of a Sun Belt title.
The Chants (5-0 Sun Belt) can take a big step in that direction by defeating the four-time defending conference champion Mountaineers (4-0, 6-1).
End Appalachian State's 6-0 all-time mark against Coastal Carolina, and the Chants will have a leg up on the league's East Division and spot in the title game.
“It's a special time,” Chants coach Jamey Chadwell said. “Now, if only we could get DJ to give us a shoutout.”
They'll be a lot of shouting if Coastal Carolina can extend its best FBS start since moving up three up to the football division years ago.
Appalachian State has won five straight since its non-conference loss to undefeated Marshall, tied with Coastal at No. 15 in this week's poll.
The Mountaineers understand to win a fifth consecutive Sun Belt crown, they'll need to end Coastal Carolina's perfect start. That, Appalachian State coach Shawn Clark said, will be difficult.
“Going into the season I knew they wouldn't be last in the conference as they were picked,” Clark said. “We played them the last couple of years, and they kept getting better and better.”
