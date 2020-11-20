Coastal Carolina looks for more history vs. Appalachian State

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's been a history-making period for Coastal Carolina athletics. The 15th-ranked Chanticleers football team hopes to add to the major accomplishments against Appalachian State on Saturday.

The men's soccer team just won its fourth Sun Belt Conference tournament title, the volleyball team is undefeated and headed to its postseason, and, oh yeah, former Chanticleers golfer Dustin Johnson just collected his first green jacket by winning the Masters.

“It makes you proud to be affiliated with Coastal Carolina,” offensive lineman Trey Carter said.

Carter's team is doing its part to make Coastal proud with a 7-0 record, its national ranking (highest of any Sun Belt team in poll history) and its pursuit of a Sun Belt title.

The Chants (5-0 Sun Belt) can take a big step in that direction by defeating the four-time defending conference champion Mountaineers (4-0, 6-1).

End Appalachian State's 6-0 all-time mark against Coastal Carolina, and the Chants will have a leg up on the league's East Division and spot in the title game.

“It's a special time,” Chants coach Jamey Chadwell said. “Now, if only we could get DJ to give us a shoutout.”