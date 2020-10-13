College basketball practice previews: Appalachian State men

Last in a series of previews of the college basketball preseason, which can begin Wednesday for NCAA Division I men's and women's teams.
Appalachian State men
First practice date
Wednesday
2019-20 record
11-9 in the Sun Belt, 18-15 overall
Key losses
F Isaac Johnson (11.2 points, 7.7 rebounds)
G O’Showen Williams (12.8 points, 2.2 assists)
Key returnees
G Justin Forrest (17.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, All-Sun Belt first team)
G Adrian Delph (8.8 points, 3.8 rebounds)
Key additions
G Michael Almonacy (15.6 points, 3.2 assists at Southern New Hampshire)
About the preseason
Dustin Kerns’ first season in Boone was a hit, producing the school's first winning season since 2010-11. Now without two sturdy producers, Johnson and Williams, App State will need players to step up alongside Forrest.
