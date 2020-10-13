College basketball practice previews: Appalachian State women

First in a series of previews of the college basketball preseason, which can begin Wednesday for NCAA Division I men's and women's teams.
Appalachian State women
First practice date
Wednesday
2019-20 record
8-10 Sun Belt, 11-19 overall
Key losses
C Bayley Plummer (7.6 points, 13 rebounds)
PG Ashley Polacek (11.2 points, 3.3 rebounds)
Key returnees
G Pre Stanley (14.1 points, 3.7 rebounds)
F Lainey Gosnell (10.1 points, 5.7 rebounds)
Key additions
G Bailey Trumm (20.1 points, 5.7 rebounds as a HS senior at Powell High School in Tenn.)
About the preseason
A season after winning 22 games, the Mountaineers took a step back in 2019-20. Stanley and Gosnell should be a potent combo in the Sun Belt as App State looks to resurge.
