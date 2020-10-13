 Skip to main content
College basketball practice previews: Appalachian State women
App State logo

First in a series of previews of the college basketball preseason, which can begin Wednesday for NCAA Division I men's and women's teams.

Appalachian State women

First practice date

Wednesday

2019-20 record

8-10 Sun Belt, 11-19 overall

Key losses

C Bayley Plummer (7.6 points, 13 rebounds)

PG Ashley Polacek (11.2 points, 3.3 rebounds)

Key returnees

G Pre Stanley (14.1 points, 3.7 rebounds)

F Lainey Gosnell (10.1 points, 5.7 rebounds)

Key additions

G Bailey Trumm (20.1 points, 5.7 rebounds as a HS senior at Powell High School in Tenn.)

About the preseason

A season after winning 22 games, the Mountaineers took a step back in 2019-20. Stanley and Gosnell should be a potent combo in the Sun Belt as App State looks to resurge.

336-727-7165

@EthanJoyceWSJ

NCAA Division I basketball calendar

Oct. 14: First date that Division I men's and women's teams can practice. Teams have 42 days to hold up to 30 practices. Players can work out maximums of 20 hours per week and four hours in a way with one day off.

Nov. 25: Start date for Division I men's and women's seasons. Schedules have not been announced. Teams can play 24 regular-season games and up to three games in one multi-team event,; or 25 regular-season games and up to two games in one multi-team event; or 25 regular-season games without playing in a multi-team event.

March 14, 2021: Selections for NCAA men's tournament.

March 15: Selections for NCAA women's tournament.

March 16: First Four games in NCAA men's tournament.

March 19: First-round games in NCAA women's tournament.

March 19-21: Raleigh will host first- and second-round games in NCAA men's tournament.

April 4: Women's national championship game at San Antonio.

April 5: Men's national championship game at Indianapolis.

