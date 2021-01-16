Delph leads App State men to comeback win

MOBILE, Ala. — Adrian Delph scored a career high 28 points as the Appalachian State men's basketball team erased a nine-point second-half deficit in an 83-77 victory at South Alabama on Saturday.

Delph finished 7 of 14 (50%) from the field, 5 of 10 (50%) on 3-point attempts and a perfect 9 of 9 from the free throw line. He added five rebounds and a career high four steals.

After the Jaguars (8-7, 2-4 Sun Belt) took a 38-34 lead into the halftime, the Mountaineers (10-5, 4-2) scored the first five points of the second half to jump in front 39-38. The Jaguars came right back with a 10-0 run to open a 48-39 lead with just under 14 minutes to play.

Justin Forrest finished with 17 points, four rebounds and a season high tying six assists. Off the bench, Michael Almonacy had 14 points, knocking down four 3-pointers, to go along with five assists. Michael Eads drained three 3s to finish with a career best 11 points.

The Mountaineers also shot 95.5 percent (21 of 22) from the free throw line, marking a new season best free throw percentage.

The Mountaineers return to Boone next weekend for two games against Georgia State. The teams square off on Jan. 22 at 6 p.m. and Jan. 23 at 4 p.m.