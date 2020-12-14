Did App State consider not playing a bowl game? "Zero chance"

A football season with plenty of challenges — equal parts on- and off-field — will come to an end for Appalachian State on Monday.

The Mountaineers, set to take on North Texas in the Myrtle Beach Bowl, will try to register their sixth consecutive bowl win as a program after an 8-3 regular season.

Some bowl games have been canceled. Some teams have opted not to play in them this season. App State coach Shawn Clark said there was never a doubt what the team would do if it received a bid.

“Zero chance for our program ... we were full go the whole time,” Clark said. “And again, this crazy year and the pandemic, everything that’s gone on, it’s a way to send our seniors out on the right note.”

Clark said that after talking with athletics director Doug Gillin on Friday afternoon, the Mountaineers had two potential destinations for bowl games. One of those options was Myrtle Beach, which announced the App State-North Texas pairing on Sunday.

The bowl experience, not surprisingly, will be different for coaches and players. Typically teams will stay in the host city for a chunk of the week leading up to game day. Clark said App State will stay for two nights ahead of the game, which has a 2:30 p.m. kickoff on Monday.