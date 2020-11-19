East Forsyth teammates, future rivals talk App State vs. No. 15 Coastal Carolina and more

Lyles, on watching the Coastal Carolina offense

"It’s pretty good knowing I have an offense that I can be compatible with and step in and be productive and help the team. But the way they run it (the Chanticleers use a spread option offense), it’s very unique. It’s different, and I like it a lot."

Lindsay, on staying in shape for football

"It’s been fine. It’s been challenging at times with (COVID-19) cases going back up, and us not being sure if we can really practice, and us not sure if we’ll ever really get the chance to practice again with the team. So we really just take it one day at a time and soak up as much information as we can."

Lyles, on staying in shape for football

"It’s been a little different trying to stay in shape. I’ve just been working with my trainer, trying to get my body right and trying to get my wind right for when I get down there. So I can be in shape and go in and be productive on the offense and learn to play with them."

Lindsay, on developing a relationship with his future offensive line coach and playing for a head coach with O-line experience