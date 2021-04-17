First-team defense, second-team offense thrive in App State scrimmage

Appalachian State's practice on Saturday featured a heavy dose of scrimmaging.

Here are the main takeaways from the Mountaineers' play:

First-team defense

It’s become the clockwork of spring for App State: the 15 practices start, and the defense gets back in rhythm soon after.

2021 has been no different. That came through the entire scrimmage on Saturday, paying dividends for the pass rush.

“We’re in a good place right now, but we can always get better,” said Steven Jones who downed a QB on a cornerback blitz. “We’re just trying to keep that energy so we can always get better everyday.”

The Mountaineers defense had a combined seven sacks — started off by nose tackle Jordon Earle in the opening series — to force uncomfortable situations for Appalachian’s offensive units.

Another play turned into a coverage sack/turnover on downs for the first-team offense. Caleb Spurlin grabbed another as Chase Brice slipped in the pocket. Demetrius Taylor, Jalen McLeod and Nick Hampton registered sacks too.