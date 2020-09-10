The college football season is finally here for Appalachian State. And the Mountaineers get to open with a regional opponent after a quick scramble to find games.
App State welcomes Charlotte to Boone again, the third game between the two teams in three seasons. App State coach Shawn Clark has mentioned repeatedly the admiration he has for Charlotte coach Will Healy, with whom he talks regularly.
Here are five things to know about Charlotte:
A reminder of the last one
Last season’s matchup was a game Charlotte never led, but it was much closer than that or the final score, 56-41, can indicate.
App State, under then-first-year head coach Eli Drinkwitz, led by 22 points. But Charlotte found surges, pulling to within one score twice late.
Running back Darrynton Evans extended the Mountaineers' lead twice in the fourth quarter: first with a 68-yard touchdown run, his third of the day, and second with an onside kick return.
Road warriors
The game against App State will be the first of Charlotte’s seven on the road this season.
Three of those are in North Carolina: one in Boone, one at UNC on Sept. 19 and a third at Duke on Oct. 31.
The 49ers faced some similar fallout with their non-conference schedule. They lost a Power Five matchup with Tennessee because of the Southeastern Conference’s shift to a conference-only schedule. They also lost a game with Norfolk State after the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference shut down its season. Charlotte hung on to games against Duke and Georgia State from their original non-conference schedule.
App State lost all four of its original non-conference games, which included two Power Five opponents, Wake Forest and Wisconsin. Games against the MEAC's Morgan State and independent Massachusetts also went to the wayside.
Watch out for the Reynolds-Tucker connection
The combination of Charlotte quarterback Chris Reynolds and wide receiver Victor Tucker burned through Boone last season. Reynolds, a Davie County grad, threw four touchdown passes, two to Tucker.
Both juniors have received national recognition to start this season: Tucker among contenders for the Biletnikoff Award to the nation's top wide receiver and Reynolds on watch lists for the Manning Trophy (top quarterback) and Maxwell Award (most outstanding player).
"I had a chance to watch him in high school, and we recruited him here,” App State coach Shawn Clark said of Reynolds. “But I think he is a winner, and he's a competitor. He plays with grit.
“Some quarterbacks can't scramble and keep the play going, but he's a guy that does a great job extending plays.”
Red-zone prowess
App State was no slouch when it came to scoring touchdowns inside the 20-yard line last season, and Charlotte wasn’t far behind, either.
The Mountaineers scored touchdowns in 47 of 60 trips, a percentage of 78.3 that was the nation's sixth-best.
The 49ers, meanwhile, had 32 touchdowns in 43 times inside the 20. That’s 74.4 percent, which ranked 12th. They will try to replicate that mark without their bruiser of a running back from last season, Benny LeMay, who had 1,082 rushing yards and scored 13 touchdowns.
App State/Sun Belt connections
Charlotte will debut a linebacker in this game who created havoc in the Sun Belt. Tyler Murray, a 6-foot-2 redshirt junior, sat out last season after transferring from Troy.
Murray played in all 13 games in 2017, a year that featured a win over LSU. And in 2018, he started 12 of 13 for Neal Brown’s final Trojans team (Brown now coaches at West Virginia) that went 10-3. He had 49 tackles, three interceptions and two sacks.
The 49ers also got a graduate transfer from Northern Illinois, Tre Harbison, the primary backup on their depth chart. Harbison is from Boiling Springs Crest, where he shared a backfield with former Mountaineers running back Jalin Moore.
