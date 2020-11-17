Five things to know about App State's opponent, No. 15 Coastal Carolina

The battle has arrived.
Appalachian State (6-1, 4-0 Sun Belt) and Coastal Carolina are set to square off in Conway, S.C. The winner on Saturday will take over the catbird seat of the East Division and have the high ground heading toward the Sun Belt Conference title game on Dec. 19.
The Mountaineers are the two-time reigning Sun Belt winners, and the Chanticleers are the darling of the nation. Here are five things to know about CCU:
Significant marks for CCU
The No. 15 Chanticleers (7-0, 5-0) are the highest ranked team in Sun Belt Conference history. The old record was 19th, set by the 2019 App State team that went 13-1 and matched twice by Louisiana earlier this season.
A win for CCU would be the first over App State for the program. It would also trigger the first 8-0 start by a Sun Belt school. Coastal Carolina missed out on the chance to achieve that mark last week with their game postponed due to COVID-19 and injury issues with Troy.
Running away with balance
Coastal Carolina is beating Sun Belt teams by an average of 22.8 points per game. That’s boosted by a 51-0 win against Georgia State, a team that held App State to 17 points in a Panthers loss.
And what makes the Chanticleers so difficult to defend is their well-rounded offense. In half of the six FBS games they’ve played this season, they’ve had more rushing yards than passing yards — at Kansas, at Louisiana and versus South Alabama.
They lead the Sun Belt in scoring offense with 37.9 points per game, and are third in the league with a 442 total yard average.
Defensive slugfest
The Chanticleers defense has shown little weakness.
It has not allowed a touchdown in the last two games, and it's giving up only 16.3 points per game. That’s compared to App State’s 16.9, setting up what could be a slug fest that leans heavily on run games. Coastal Carolina allows 134.7 rushing yards per game, 39th in the nation. That’s just ahead of App State at No. 40 with 139.4.
CCU’s lone weakness might be in the red zone. The Chanticleers are last in the league in red zone defense, allowing 13 scores on 14 chances for opponents. Of those scores, 10 were touchdowns.
A coach on the rise
Jamey Chadwell is in his second season as head coach at Coastal Carolina. He served in the interim head coaching role in 2017 in place of Joe Moglia, who retired after the 2018 season.
Chadwell has turned two other programs into winners: he helped North Greenville win 11 games in 2011, and led Charleston Southern to two 10-win seasons during a four-year tenure that ended after the 2016 season.
It’s the reason why he’s appeared on the shortlist of candidates, along with Louisiana’s Billy Napier, for the head coaching job at South Carolina. Will Muschamp was fired on Sunday after five seasons with the Gamecocks.
Almost at App?
Coastal Carolina has found a stellar starter at quarterback with redshirt freshman Grayson McCall.
He’s connecting on 69.6 percent of his passes, with 1,393 yards and 16 passing touchdowns. He’s run for four more scores and thrown only one interception in his six games (he didn’t play against Georgia Southern on Oct. 24).
And by App State coach Shawn Clark’s account, he wanted McCall to be a Mountaineer. The coach said during the transition between Scott Satterfield to Eli Drinkwitz, Clark was recruiting McCall. But the Indian Trail native ended up in Conway instead.
“I knew he was a great football player. I tried to get him here, and just things didn’t work out,” Clark said. “He went to Coastal and you can see he’s going to have a great career.
“Knowing Grayson, nothing phases him. It doesn’t matter who he’s playing ... He’s going to be the same Grayson McCall, just a level-headed kid that knows how to win. I have a lot of respect for that kid.”
336-727-7165
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!