Five things to know about App State's opponent, No. 15 Coastal Carolina

The battle has arrived.

Appalachian State (6-1, 4-0 Sun Belt) and Coastal Carolina are set to square off in Conway, S.C. The winner on Saturday will take over the catbird seat of the East Division and have the high ground heading toward the Sun Belt Conference title game on Dec. 19.

The Mountaineers are the two-time reigning Sun Belt winners, and the Chanticleers are the darling of the nation. Here are five things to know about CCU:

Significant marks for CCU

The No. 15 Chanticleers (7-0, 5-0) are the highest ranked team in Sun Belt Conference history. The old record was 19th, set by the 2019 App State team that went 13-1 and matched twice by Louisiana earlier this season.

A win for CCU would be the first over App State for the program. It would also trigger the first 8-0 start by a Sun Belt school. Coastal Carolina missed out on the chance to achieve that mark last week with their game postponed due to COVID-19 and injury issues with Troy.

Running away with balance

Coastal Carolina is beating Sun Belt teams by an average of 22.8 points per game. That’s boosted by a 51-0 win against Georgia State, a team that held App State to 17 points in a Panthers loss.