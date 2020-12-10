Five things to know about Appalachian State's opponent, Georgia Southern

Appalachian State’s football regular-season finale will consist of an away trip to an old rival’s home.

The Mountaineers (5-2 Sun Belt, 7-3 overall) face Georgia Southern (4-3, 7-4) in Statesboro.

Five things to know:

The consistent blemish

Not that App State needs reminding, but Georgia Southern has won back-to-back games in the rivalry.

On top of that, those Mountaineers’ losses came at the worst times. In 2018, App State was ranked for the first time in program history. The resulting game started with quarterback Zac Thomas being knocked out of the game, and the rest snowballed in a 34-14 defeat.

Last year, App State was undefeated and the Mountaineers were making their push to be in the New Year’s Six bowl conversation. A nasty weather night in Boone turned into a 24-21 loss for Appalachian that became the lone blemish of a 13-win season.

Turnover artists

The Sun Belt is full of teams that have thrived at forcing turnovers. Georgia Southern is one of them.