Five things to know about Appalachian State's opponent, Georgia Southern

Appalachian State’s football regular-season finale will consist of an away trip to an old rival’s home.
The Mountaineers (5-2 Sun Belt, 7-3 overall) face Georgia Southern (4-3, 7-4) in Statesboro.
Five things to know:
The consistent blemish
Not that App State needs reminding, but Georgia Southern has won back-to-back games in the rivalry.
On top of that, those Mountaineers’ losses came at the worst times. In 2018, App State was ranked for the first time in program history. The resulting game started with quarterback Zac Thomas being knocked out of the game, and the rest snowballed in a 34-14 defeat.
Last year, App State was undefeated and the Mountaineers were making their push to be in the New Year’s Six bowl conversation. A nasty weather night in Boone turned into a 24-21 loss for Appalachian that became the lone blemish of a 13-win season.
Turnover artists
The Sun Belt is full of teams that have thrived at forcing turnovers. Georgia Southern is one of them.
The Eagles have 20 total turnover gained in their 11 games, a total that’s tied for sixth nationally with Indiana. Georgia Southern is one of three conferences teams in the top 10 with Louisiana and Coastal Carolina.
Georgia Southern, however, has the lowest turnover margin of the three with 0.64 — Louisiana and Coastal Carolina are a bit better at 0.90. App State has at least two turnovers in all three of its losses this season.
A new offensive coordinator
The Eagles have recently shaken up their offensive staff.
Georgia Southern fired offensive coordinator Bob DeBesse and promoted tight ends coach Doug Ruse to the interim OC/QB coach role.
It’ll be the second time that App State will face a conference opponent fairly fresh off a coaching shuffle. Arkansas State fired two defensive coaches after a 59-52 victory against Georgia State this season.
Likely no Werts, others
Georgia Southern will likely operate without Shai Werts, the dual-threat quarterback who has authored some of the most debilitating plays against the Mountaineers defense the last few years.
Werts ran for a 55-yard touchdown against App State last season, and he hit the Mountaineers with his lone pass attempt of the game — a 57-yard touchdown on a play action — as well as 129 rushing yards and another score.
Werts missed last week’s game against Florida Atlantic with a shoulder injury. Justin Tomlin started in Werts’ place in the 20-3 victory and is poised to start again.
The Eagles are also without former starters Wesley Kennedy III (running back) and C.J. Wright (defensive line) due to indefinite suspension after the pair were arrested on drug charges in November.
Going for three
Georgia Southern goes for its third straight win in this series, which App State leads 18-15-1. The only other time Georgia Southern has put together a streak of that size was four wins in three seasons from 2000 to 2002.
2000 featured the last of the Eagles’ six I-AA (now FCS) national championships. In 2001, the teams played duiring the season then in the national quarterfinals, a 38-24 Georgia Southern victory.
App State has won three straight games three times in modern matchups (starting in 1987): 1995 to 1997, 2011 to 2013 and 2015 to 2017.
