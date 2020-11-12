Five things to know about Appalachian State's opponent, Georgia State

Georgia State nearly caught the Ragin’ Cajuns off guard, losing in overtime, 34-31. They did it by forcing turnovers. The Panthers picked off Ragin’ Cajuns quarterback Levi Lewis twice. The first one came before the half, with Louisiana charged deep into Georgia State territory.

The second started the second half and led to a Panthers score and a 14-point lead.

North Carolina sampling

App State will be the second Group of Five opponent from North Carolina for Georgia State.

The Panthers played at East Carolina on Oct. 3, a 49-29 loss.

Originally, Georgia State was set to play all three of the Group of Five schools in the state. The team’s game against Charlotte was postponed because of incorrectly read COVID-19 tests. That game has yet to be rescheduled.

Last meeting

Last season, the teams met in Atlanta in an App State blowout.

The Mountaineers won thanks to a three-touchdown performance from wide receiver Corey Sutton and a two interception performance from cornerback Shaun Jolly. One of those was a pick-six return that put App State up for good.

Appalachian cruised to a 56-27 win.

