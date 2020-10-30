Five things to know about Appalachian State's opponent, Louisiana-Monroe

In two games, Suits threw the ball more than 50 times. The first came against Texas State, and the second in the Georgia Southern matchup.

Those are the only two games in which he has thrown more than one touchdown pass. He has seven touchdown passes and five interceptions while connecting on 61.4% (132 of 215) of his passes.

No fear of fourth down

ULM leads the Sun Belt and the nation in fourth-down attempts. The Warhawks have attempted 20, converting on 12.

But the Warhawks struggle on third downs. They are 17-for-79 (21.52%), the worst nationally of teams that have played at least six games.

No team has played in more than seven games.

A milestone opponent

ULM will help App State achieve a milestone.

The game will be the 1,000th in Mountaineers program history.

App State has 632 wins, 339 losses and 28 ties. Sixty-four of those victories have come since 2014, when the Mountaineers transitioned to FBS and the Sun Belt.

