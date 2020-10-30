Five things to know about Appalachian State's opponent, Louisiana-Monroe

Appalachian State's football team is taking its first conference road trip this weekend, the Mountaineers' first game outside of Boone since Sept. 19.
Here are five things to know about Saturday's opponent, Louisiana-Monroe:
Winless
The record says enough: Louisiana-Monroe is 0-6.
A persistent problem for the Warhawks in Coach Matt Viator’s five seasons has been defense. In the previous four seasons, opponent point production is high: ULM gave up 39.1 points in 2016, 41.0 in 2017, 31.8 in 2018 and 38.7 in 2019.
This season is no different, with all opponents scoring at least 31 points. But what’s absent this season is an explosive offense. The Warhawks are averaging 13.5 points per game.
A few inches shy of a win
ULM opened Sun Belt Conference play with a 35-30 loss to Georgia Southern on Oct. 3.
That game ended in a replay review on a scamper toward the end zone by Warhawks quarterback Colby Suits. He was ruled short of the goal line, upheld by a replay review.
It’s the closest ULM has been to a win all season.
Depending on Suits
Speaking of Suits, the Warhawks offense relies heavily on him.
In two games, Suits threw the ball more than 50 times. The first came against Texas State, and the second in the Georgia Southern matchup.
Those are the only two games in which he has thrown more than one touchdown pass. He has seven touchdown passes and five interceptions while connecting on 61.4% (132 of 215) of his passes.
No fear of fourth down
ULM leads the Sun Belt and the nation in fourth-down attempts. The Warhawks have attempted 20, converting on 12.
But the Warhawks struggle on third downs. They are 17-for-79 (21.52%), the worst nationally of teams that have played at least six games.
No team has played in more than seven games.
A milestone opponent
ULM will help App State achieve a milestone.
The game will be the 1,000th in Mountaineers program history.
App State has 632 wins, 339 losses and 28 ties. Sixty-four of those victories have come since 2014, when the Mountaineers transitioned to FBS and the Sun Belt.
