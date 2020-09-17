Five things to know about Appalachian State's opponent, Marshall

Appalachian State and Marshall will rekindle their relationship on Saturday.

The programs will face off for the first time in nearly 20 years, but it'll also be the first of three matchups in as many seasons between the old conference mates.

Here are five things to know about Marshall:

The App State-Marshall series

The nationally televised game (3:30 p.m., CBS) will pay homage to a rivalry of old.

App State and Marshall, former Southern Conference foes, meet for the last time since 2002. The Mountaineers lead the series, 14-8.

The two programs have a combined five I-AA/FCS national titles: App State with three (2005 to 2007) and Marshall with two (1992 and 1996).

The Mountaineers actually beat the Thundering Herd’s 1992 national championship team, a 37-34 win in Huntington. Marshall had three losses that season: App State, Missouri and Western Carolina.

Driving strong

In every complete drive that Marshall put together against Eastern Kentucky on Sept. 5, they scored.

Excluding the two drives that ended at the ends of the first and second halves, Marshall was 9-for-9 on their offensive series.

The team scored four touchdowns in the first quarter, tacking on a field goal and a touchdown the next period. Three second-half touchdowns capped off the 59-0 win. EKU, an FCS school playing in the Ohio Valley Conference, went 7-5 last year.

Beckett bringing havoc

Tavante Beckett caused a lot of issues in Conference USA during his first Marshall season.