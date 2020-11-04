Five things to know about Appalachian State's opponent, Texas State

App State, in one of the wilder stats out there, is the only FBS school with five players to have rushed for more than 100 yards in a game. Quarterback Zac Thomas joined the club against Louisiana-Monroe when he rushed for a career-high 109 yards. Running backs Daetrich Harrington and Marcus Williams Jr. have each run for more than 100 yards twice, with Cam Peoples and Nate Noel eclipsing that mark once.

Barbee World

Marcell Barbee will be a player to watch.

The 6-foot-3 junior was one of many transfers to join the program before this season, and he is thriving. Barbee has seven touchdown catches in the Bobcats' eight games.

He’s had three games of multiple touchdowns. He caught two each against Texas-San Antonio, Boston College and Brigham Young.

Passing woes

Texas State has thrown for less than 200 yards in three of its last four games.

The Bobcats threw for 178 yards against Louisiana in a 44-34 loss on Saturday, preceded by a 150-yard passing performance against BYU.

Against Troy on Oct. 10, Texas State mustered only 93 passing yards in a 37-17 loss.

The last matchup