Five things to know about Appalachian State's opponent, Troy

Appalachian State is coming off its first conference loss of 2020. Now, the Mountaineers look to dust themselves off and move on to a division matchup in Boone.
Troy (4-4, 2-2 Sun Belt) becomes the focus after a 34-23 loss to Coastal Carolina. Here are five things to know about the Trojans:
Divisional implications
Technically, App State and Troy are still in play for the East Division — albeit Troy’s scenario is far more complicated that App State’s — but it’s out of both programs’ hands right now.
Should Coastal Carolina win against Texas State this weekend, they’ve clinched the division and likely set the course for a title game in Conway, S.C. App State would need Coastal Carolina to lose its last two conference games of the season (Texas State and Troy) and win out in order to win the division.
Troy would need everyone else in the division — Coastal Carolina, App State, Georgia State (which beat Troy) and Georgia Southern — to lose out the rest of their conference slates as well as win out (the Trojans play the Chanticleers at home on Dec. 12).
If that somehow happens, they’d face a harsh turnaround: Troy plays its season finale against Louisiana-Monroe on Dec. 17, and the Sun Belt title game is set for Dec. 19. Again, the Troy division-title scenario is downright wild. But right now, it’s still possible. 2020 college football continues to be weird.
Coming off a loss
Troy lost to a 3-6 Middle Tennessee team on Saturday, even though the Trojans outgained the Blue Raiders, 396 to 392.
Turnovers decided the game. Troy starting quarterback Gunnar Watson threw two interceptions, one which turned into a scoring drive for MTSU.
Middle Tennessee hit a 49-yard field goal with 2:37 remaining, giving it the 20-10 lead. Troy scored with 28 seconds remaining, but MTSU simply ran out the clock to seal the 20-17 victory.
Pass-happy Trojans
Troy and Watson will come to Boone looking to throw often.
Watson, a redshirt sophomore, leads the Sun Belt with 243.2 yards per game. He also connects on 68.5% of his pass attempts in helping the Trojans field the second-highest passing offense in the Sun Belt.
That could, however, play in App State’s favor. When the Mountaineers hosted the conference’s top passing offense on Oct. 22, they intercepted Arkansas State twice and didn’t allow a passing touchdown in a 45-17 win.
Drive stallers
The Troy defense doesn’t mess around on third down.
The Trojans hold opponents to a 33.6% success rate on third downs, which ranks 21st in the nation and top in the league.
App State is one of the nation’s best offense on third downs, converting 52.34% of the time (12th nationally). Coastal Carolina held Appalachian to a 6-of-14 clip on Saturday in the Mountaineers’ loss.
The last matchup
Last year was a banner day for Zac Thomas and Thomas Hennigan in Alabama.
App State rolled to a 48-13 victory behind career days from the two then-juniors. Thomas threw for 326 yards and four touchdowns, while Hennigan had 11 receptions for 140 yards.
The result allowed Appalachian to host the Sun Belt Conference title game for the second straight year, where they beat Louisiana in Eli Drinkwitz’s final game with the program.
