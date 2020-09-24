Five things to know about Campbell, App State's and Wake Forest's next opponents

Campbell football will make back-to-back visits to this area over the next two weeks, taking on Appalachian State and Wake Forest in back-to-back games.

The Camels are in just their third season of scholarship play in the NCAA's Football Championship Subdivision.

Five things to know about Campbell:

Program background

This is the second installment of the Campbell football program.

The school started playing football as a junior college in 1925, registering a few state titles before the program was halted for World War II. Campbell played for a few seasons after the war, but the program was shuttered after the 1950 season.

Campbell announced in 2006 that it would restart football. The team plays in Barker-Lane Stadium, which opened in 2008 to mark the team’s first modern football season. Its capacity is 5,500, and the stadium has been upgraded. The press tower was completed in 2013, and a sports performance center was added in 2015.