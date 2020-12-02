Five things to know about Louisiana, Appalachian State's football opponent Friday night

Louisiana’s rush defense, allowing 179 yards per game, ranks above only South Alabama, Texas State and La.-Monroe, three teams with a combination of six wins. App State's offense is built off the run but finally flashed success through the air last week in a 47-10 win against Troy.

A scrambling QB

Dual-threat quarterback Levi Lewis will get another shot at the Mountaineers.

The senior has thrown for 2,027 passing yards and 16 touchdowns. He likely won’t match his production from last season (3,050 passing yards and 26 touchdowns), and he’s tossed more interceptions this year than last (seven to four) on more than 100 fewer passing attempts.

Lewis is scoring this season as a runner, though. He has carried for 233 yards and five touchdowns.

Running backs who have been around forever

When will Elijah Mitchell and Trey Ragas graduate? It seems like they’ve been around forever.

The two seniors have combined to run for more than 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns. They are the only pair of running backs in the nation to each have surpassed 1,100 yards in a season: Mitchell had 1,147 in 2019 and Ragas had 1,181 in 2018.