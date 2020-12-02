Five things to know about No. 25 Louisiana, App State's football opponent Friday night

Louisiana is bolstered by a stingy pass defense. The Ragin’ Cajuns give up 175.2 passing yards per game, a Sun Belt best. App State is second with 180.2 passing yards allowed.

On top of that, they are tied for second in the nation with 13 interceptions. But there could be an opening for the Mountaineers’ run game.

Louisiana’s rush defense, allowing 179 yards per game, ranks above only South Alabama, Texas State and La.-Monroe, three teams with a combination of six wins. App State's offense is built off the run but finally flashed success through the air last week in a 47-10 win against Troy.

A scrambling QB

Dual-threat quarterback Levi Lewis will get another shot at the Mountaineers.

The senior has thrown for 2,027 passing yards and 16 touchdowns. He likely won’t match his production from last season (3,050 passing yards and 26 touchdowns), and he’s tossed more interceptions this year than last (seven to four) on more than 100 fewer passing attempts.

Lewis is scoring this season as a runner, though. He has carried for 233 yards and five touchdowns.

Running backs who have been around forever