A breath of fresh air, both timely and bittersweet, comes for App State football

The result doesn’t and shouldn't negate everything. App State opened eyes in the season opener against East Carolina, introducing Chase Brice to a stoked-up fan base in the Queen City. The Mountaineers outlasted Marshall and thumped Coastal Carolina on the national stage. They also took their lumps from a Louisiana team that established itself as the class of the conference.

Now, buckle up for 2022.

App State will face its toughest start of non-conference play to date, hosting North Carolina in the season opener before visiting a likely ranked Texas A&M team the next weekend. Then they'll play Marshall, one more preview between the two future conference mates.

And the Mountaineers will start that with new faces all around. An inexperienced slew of wide receivers will be helped by Brice and the running back combination of Cam Peoples and Nate Noel. Hunter will leave the offensive line, but four starters will remain.

The defense will be rattled by turnover. All three levels will see plenty of departures. There’s going to be many chances for new guys to turn into big-time producers next season. It's the guys like that who will really define just how strong this program is.