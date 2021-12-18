A breath of fresh air, both timely and bittersweet, comes for App State football

This wasn’t supposed to be how it ended.
When last year’s seniors got one more chance at career-capping seasons, opportunity rippled throughout college football. For Appalachian State, that meant one more shot for a golden-era group to chase a couple trophies one more time.
Championship contention yielded championship expectations, naturally. That meant 2020 could be put behind the Mountaineers, who’d won four straight Sun Belt Conference titles up to that point.
But this is how it ended.
Defeat in the conference title game at the start of the month, and the program’s first bowl loss in school history, a 59-38 loss to Western Kentucky on Saturday.
The one-two punch added a sour twist on a 10-win team and the close of an incredible chapter. Six-consecutive bowl victories met a first loss. That old senior class of Thomas Hennigan, Demetrius Taylor, Baer Hunter and Kaiden Smith have finally finished. Unfortunately the sendoff they wanted didn’t come together exactly like they hoped.
App State (10-4) got caught in a history-making buzzsaw in the Boca Raton Bowl. The Mountaineers defense gave up more points than the program has in nearly five years. Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe clinched two FBS single-season records with his 422 passing yards and six touchdowns. Two Mountaineers fumbles turned into Hilltoppers’ scores. A tight game lost grip and became a blowout.
The result doesn’t and shouldn't negate everything. App State opened eyes in the season opener against East Carolina, introducing Chase Brice to a stoked-up fan base in the Queen City. The Mountaineers outlasted Marshall and thumped Coastal Carolina on the national stage. They also took their lumps from a Louisiana team that established itself as the class of the conference.
Now, buckle up for 2022.
App State will face its toughest start of non-conference play to date, hosting North Carolina in the season opener before visiting a likely ranked Texas A&M team the next weekend. Then they'll play Marshall, one more preview between the two future conference mates.
And the Mountaineers will start that with new faces all around. An inexperienced slew of wide receivers will be helped by Brice and the running back combination of Cam Peoples and Nate Noel. Hunter will leave the offensive line, but four starters will remain.
The defense will be rattled by turnover. All three levels will see plenty of departures. There’s going to be many chances for new guys to turn into big-time producers next season. It's the guys like that who will really define just how strong this program is.
Some flashes of that poked through in 2021, and even this Saturday. Brice connected with two wide receivers of the future in Christian Wells and Dashaun Davis.
Nick Hampton soared as the team’s premium pass rusher, notching his 11th sack. He'll be back and continue to be a force. A depleted secondary allowed an explosive offense to challenge some of those players who will be the next guys up.
Again, championship contention yields championship expectations. With many fixtures remaining from the recent peak of the program, the 13-1 team of 2019, the same projections were made. But college football isn’t as simple as keeping chunks of personnel from year to year.
The Mountaineers have had quality players in the same roles for a few seasons now. It’s allowed for consistency, but it’s also limited the reps of the players who thought they'd have more time to play this season.
A breath of fresh air can be both good and bittersweet, much like the ending of this season was on Saturday. But that breath had to come someday, and for a winning group of seniors, it didn’t fog up one last trophy as they hoisted it above their head.
For App State now, it’s time to see what the next phase really is.
336-727-7165