App State adds former FCS head coach, longtime Mountaineers assistant as senior analyst

Appalachian State has added Mark Speir as a senior analyst for the football program.
Speir spent the last 10 years as the head coach at Western Carolina. Before that, he coached nine seasons in Boone under longtime App State football coach Jerry Moore. Speir was part of the staff that won three straight I-AA/FCS national championships.
Fired up to be back apart of the great Tradition of App State Football. So grateful to @coach_sclark & the App administration for providing me this opportunity! Can’t wait to see the Nation’s greatest fan base, THE App Nation at The Rock this Fall! #sohAPPytobebackintheSTATEofNC— Mark Speir (@CoachSpeir) June 22, 2021
The hire was announced officially with a school-issued press release on Tuesday.
During his time with the Mountaineers, he served as recruiting coordinator from 2004-11. He also coached running backs (2003-04), defensive linemen (2005-08), defensive ends (2009-10) and inside linebackers (2011) during his time on campus.
Speir went 33-68 at Western Carolina, a stretch that included three seven-win seasons in 2014, 2015 and 2017.
336-727-7165