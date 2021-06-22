 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
App State adds former FCS head coach, longtime Mountaineers assistant as senior analyst
0 Comments

App State adds former FCS head coach, longtime Mountaineers assistant as senior analyst

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
App State athletics logo (copy)

Appalachian State has added Mark Speir as a senior analyst for the football program. 

Speir spent the last 10 years as the head coach at Western Carolina. Before that, he coached nine seasons in Boone under longtime App State football coach Jerry Moore. Speir was part of the staff that won three straight I-AA/FCS national championships.

The hire was announced officially with a school-issued press release on Tuesday.

During his time with the Mountaineers, he served as recruiting coordinator from 2004-11. He also coached running backs (2003-04), defensive linemen (2005-08), defensive ends (2009-10) and inside linebackers (2011) during his time on campus.

Speir went 33-68 at Western Carolina, a stretch that included three seven-win seasons in 2014, 2015 and 2017. 

336-727-7165

@ByEthanJoyce

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Devin Booker to record a Triple Double in game 2 +1600

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News