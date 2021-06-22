App State adds former FCS head coach, longtime Mountaineers assistant as senior analyst

Appalachian State has added Mark Speir as a senior analyst for the football program.

Speir spent the last 10 years as the head coach at Western Carolina. Before that, he coached nine seasons in Boone under longtime App State football coach Jerry Moore. Speir was part of the staff that won three straight I-AA/FCS national championships.

The hire was announced officially with a school-issued press release on Tuesday.

During his time with the Mountaineers, he served as recruiting coordinator from 2004-11. He also coached running backs (2003-04), defensive linemen (2005-08), defensive ends (2009-10) and inside linebackers (2011) during his time on campus.

Speir went 33-68 at Western Carolina, a stretch that included three seven-win seasons in 2014, 2015 and 2017.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.