App State beats No. 14 Coastal Carolina with game-winning field goal

BOONE — Appalachian State took a step back into Sun Belt Conference contention on Wednesday night. And it did so in stellar fashion.

The Mountaineers (5-2, 2-1 Sun Belt) knocked off No. 14 Coastal Carolina, 30-27. Chase Brice authored a final scoring drive, finding Malik Williams for back-to-back first downs before a game-winning 24-yard field goal by Chandler Staton.

It's the program's first win over a ranked program since 2007, when the Mountaineers beat No. 5 Michigan in Ann Arbor.

Williams registered a career high of 206 reception yards, the first App State wide receiver to cross the 200-yard threshold since 2012.

App State looked to doom itself late. Inside the red zone, running back Daetrich Harrington fumbled and Coastal Carolina recovered the ball. The Chanticleers took possession with 6:52 remaining. But the Mountaineers' defense held strong, forcing CCU to punt after three minutes of play.

Corey Sutton helped the Mountaineers take their first lead of the game, a 28-yard touchdown reception in the early moments of the third quarter. He caught a 40-yard pass earlier in that series that was a sliver of a footstep out of bounds. The Mountaineers were up, 21-20, momentarily before Coastal Carolina found a response.