App State dominates in season opener against East Carolina in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Appalachian State’s takeover attempt of the Queen City turned into a commanding performance against East Carolina. The Mountaineers (1-0) rolled to a 33-19 victory in Bank of America Stadium on Thursday.

In his debut as App State starting quarterback, Chase Brice dazzled. The transfer went 20-of-27 passing with 259 yards and two touchdowns. He connected with Thomas Hennigan and Corey Sutton for scores. Hennigan led the team with 114 yards receiving, including his 34-yard touchdown grab.

It was only part of App State’s well-rounded offensive assault. Camerun Peoples and Nate Noel combined for 226 rushing yards, with each crossing the 100-yard threshold. Peoples’ touchdown runs were for 21 yards in the first quarter and 12 yards in the fourth.

And during a pressing moment, the defense came up with a key interception. As the first half ended, ECU quarterback Holton Ahlers launched a Hail Mary with the Pirates on the Mountaineers’ 40-yard line. Initially an East Carolina touchdown, referees later called an interception by App State safety Ryan Huff after replay review. The play kept App State’s lead at 20-6, giving the Mountaineers breathing room to build on in the second half.

Attendance for the Duke’s Mayo Classic was announced at 36,752. With the matchup being an App State home game flexed to Charlotte, it is technically the largest home crowd in Mountaineers’ program history. The home attendance record at Kidd Brewer Stadium stands at 35,126, set in a game against Wake Forest in 2017.

