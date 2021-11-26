App State looks for win No. 10 in regular season finale vs. Georgia Southern

What

Georgia Southern at Appalachian State

When

2:30 p.m. Saturday

Where

Kidd Brewer Stadium, Boone

TV

ESPN+

Records

Georgia Southern: 2-5 Sun Belt, 3-8 overall.

App State: 6-1, 9-2.

What to watch for

1. This one is all about pride. App State has already clinched the East Division and a spot in the Sun Belt title game at Louisiana next week. Georgia Southern has gone through a coaching change and is playing its final game of the season against its bitter rival.

2. Chase Brice is quietly authoring one of the best passing seasons in App State history. With 2,666 yards and three games left to play, the quarterback is averaging 242.4 yards per game and should take down Armanti Edwards’ single-season passing yardage record from 2009, when he threw for 3,291 in 14 games.