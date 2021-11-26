App State looks for win No. 10 in regular season finale vs. Georgia Southern

What
Georgia Southern at Appalachian State
When
2:30 p.m. Saturday
Where
Kidd Brewer Stadium, Boone
TV
ESPN+
Records
Georgia Southern: 2-5 Sun Belt, 3-8 overall.
App State: 6-1, 9-2.
What to watch for
1. This one is all about pride. App State has already clinched the East Division and a spot in the Sun Belt title game at Louisiana next week. Georgia Southern has gone through a coaching change and is playing its final game of the season against its bitter rival.
2. Chase Brice is quietly authoring one of the best passing seasons in App State history. With 2,666 yards and three games left to play, the quarterback is averaging 242.4 yards per game and should take down Armanti Edwards’ single-season passing yardage record from 2009, when he threw for 3,291 in 14 games.
3. Should App State win, it will be the third time in the last six years the Mountaineers registered 10 wins in the regular season. They did so in 2019 (finishing 13-1) and 2015 (11-2), and potentially missed out on the achievement in 2018 because of a cancellation with Southern Miss because of Hurricane Florence.
What they're saying
"I played here, I know what this rivalry means to everyone that’s worn the black and gold and all of our fan base. It doesn’t matter what the records are, you throw the records out the window. It wouldn't matter if we were both 0-11 going into this game. It’s going to be a great college football game. " — App State coach Shawn Clark on the App State-Georgia Southern rivalry.
Tickets and information
336-727-7165