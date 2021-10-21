App State re-energizes season, gives head coach a signature win vs. No. 14 Coastal Carolina

BOONE — Fans flooded from all directions at Kidd Brewer Stadium.

As soon as Appalachian State’s 30-27 victory against No. 14 Coastal Carolina became final, sealed by a 24-yard field goal by Chandler Staton, the field became populated by Mountaineer faithful. Whether from the east or west side, the hill on the south or the still new north end zone facility, the population on the turf increased as the cheering and running continued.

Shawn Clark, App State’s second-year coach, watched Staton’s kick sail through, turning immediately toward his sideline and throwing his hands up in the air. He has the first signature win as the leader of his alma mater. The fans made their impact, too, in providing the most raucous surroundings the Chanticleers have seen since their step into stardom last season.

But most importantly, the Mountaineers (5-2, 2-1 Sun Belt) re-energized their season and took control of the East Division once again.

“Tonight was exactly what I was looking for,” Staton said afterward, talking about the reason he returned for one more season. “ And not even just the kick, but really this entire week.

“We got whooped last week. And the way that we came back from last week, and prepared all through practice. It was a completely different vibe.”