App State sees bowl streak ended in Boca Raton Bowl

Appalachian State's spotless bowl record earned its first blemish on Saturday.
The Mountaineers lost in the Boca Raton Bowl against Western Kentucky, 59-38, to end a six-bowl-game winning streak.
An unfortunate sequence sunk the Mountaineers at the start of the second half.
Appalachian's first possession of the third quarter ended with a replay review, reversing a downed play into a fumble and a Western Kentucky possession. App State running back Cam Peoples was hit and as he fell, the ball slipped out of the crook of his arm. He pinned the ball between his forearm and hip, but the ball popped out when he hit the ground deep in WKU territory. The Hilltoppers wasted little time with the turnover.
The following play, WKU (9-5) uncorked an 86-yard touchdown run to take a two-touchdown lead and provide a gut punch to the Mountaineers.
App State held its own early in an offensive shootout. Chase Brice shook off a first-possession interception — he was hit as he tried to throw — to keep the Mountaineers engaged in a back-and-forth. He connected with three different receivers in three scoring pass plays. First a shot across the middle to Malik Williams. He found Jalen Virgil for a 60-yard catch-and-run. Then he found Dashaun Davis for a shot down the left sideline. All three of those plays either tied the game for App State or gave it the lead. Brice finished with 317 yards and four touchdowns.
But the Mountaineers became the latest victim against Western Kentucky's offense and their gun-slinging quarterback Bailey Zappe. The 59 points surrendered is the most against the program since 2017, when App State lost to Louisiana-Monroe, 52-45. The Hilltoppers scored in nine of their 14 offensive series.
By halftime, Zappe had already set the new FBS record for passing yards in a season (which was 5,833 passing yards set by former Texas Tech B.J. Symons) and tied the touchdown record (60, with Joe Burrows). Zappe later broke Burrow's record too. He finishes with 5,967 yards and 62 touchdowns.
App State finishes the season 10-4 as the runner-up in the Sun Belt Conference. The program earned bowl invites in every season it's been eligible since the move up to FBS in 2014. The Mountaineers won the Camellia Bowl in 2015 and 2016, the Dollar General Bowl in 2017, the New Orleans Bowl in both 2018 and 2019, and the inaugural Myrtle Beach Bowl in 2020.
