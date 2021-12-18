App State sees bowl streak ended in Boca Raton Bowl

Appalachian State's spotless bowl record earned its first blemish on Saturday.

The Mountaineers lost in the Boca Raton Bowl against Western Kentucky, 59-38, to end a six-bowl-game winning streak.

An unfortunate sequence sunk the Mountaineers at the start of the second half.

Appalachian's first possession of the third quarter ended with a replay review, reversing a downed play into a fumble and a Western Kentucky possession. App State running back Cam Peoples was hit and as he fell, the ball slipped out of the crook of his arm. He pinned the ball between his forearm and hip, but the ball popped out when he hit the ground deep in WKU territory. The Hilltoppers wasted little time with the turnover.

The following play, WKU (9-5) uncorked an 86-yard touchdown run to take a two-touchdown lead and provide a gut punch to the Mountaineers.