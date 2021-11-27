App State sends off a group of seniors who shined in Georgia Southern win

But like most of his playing time, he powered through. Smith had nine total tackles to lead the Mountaineers and start putting the bow on a career that’s been hard earned.

“I tried to just focus on the game, stay locked in. But then once Thursday and Friday came around, and some people started saying ‘Oh, this is the last time we'll do this at home, the last time we'll do that at home,’ it definitely kind of sets in.

“So I was trying to stay super focused on the game plan. But I think the last two days, I've definitely tried to sit back and enjoy it for sure.“

App State coach Shawn Clark has notched a double-digit victory season in his second year at the helm of his alma mater. His points hit a bit harder on senior day, as a former all-conference offensive lineman and 1998 graduate of the school who'd had his own senior day a few decades ago.

Clark mentioned the difficulty of saying goodbye to some of the guys, especially the ones that took the gamble that Hennigan mentioned.

“It’s special. When you come here as the head football coach, you’ve got big shoes to fill,” Clark said. “From Jerry Moore to Scott Satterfield to Eli Drinkwitz, but I’m Shawn Clark. And that’s all I can be.