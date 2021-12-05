App State will play Western Kentucky in the Boca Raton Bowl. Here's the rundown on the Hilltoppers

Western Kentucky was 1-4 early, the last loss coming at the hands of eventual CUSA champion Texas-San Antonio. Once in the thick of conference play, though, the Hilltoppers couldn’t be stopped.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

They won seven straight games en route to the tile game rematch with the Roadrunners.

App State and Western Kentucky have one common opponent this season, Marshall. The Mountaineers beat the Thundering Herd, 31-30, on Sept. 23. The Hilltoppers beat them in the regular season finale, 53-21.

Key players

Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe is the motor of the Hilltoppers’ offense. He’s thrown for 5,545 yards and 56 touchdowns while completing 69% of his passes.

He throws to a pair of 1,000-yard receivers, Jerreth Sterns and Mitchell Tinsley. Sterns has 1,718 yards and 14 touchdowns, while Tinsley accounts for 1,299 and 12. Four other Hilltoppers have registered five or more receiving touchdowns.

DeAngelo Malone, a senior defensive end, has eight sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss to go along with 88 touchdowns. Four Hilltoppers have at least two interceptions.

Latest result